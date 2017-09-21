Boxing: CIBA’s ‘Family Fun Day’ delivers action

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association’s ‘Family Fun Day’ had no shortage of action-packed amateur boxing. The event, which took place 16 September at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym in George Town. The card was made up of nine (9) bouts in total with experienced boxers from Hopkin Ebanks taking on Eduardo Montalvo to newcomers such as Deandre Rowe, who defeated Michael Pearson in a split decision.

Newcomers Keanu Forbes-Morgan and Sabien Barnes battled it out for two rounds in their first ever amateur fight until a referee stoppage prior to the 3rd round due to a shoulder injury by Barnes. Forbes-Morgan says the result was a good start to his young boxing career.

“It’s not what I wanted, but it was good enough. I may have just started but there’s a whole lot to learn. There’s a lot of good techniques, I watch a lot of boxers, the slip-in, I look up to doing these things.”

Here’s a look at all the results from Family Fun Day:

Hopkin Ebanks def. Eduardo Montalvo (RSC Rd 3)

Keanu McField Jackson def. Sabien Barnes (RSC Rd 3)

Neandra Forbes-Morgan def. Brandy Barnes (SD)

Deandre Rowe def. Michael Pearson (SD)

Alexander Smith def. Romario Campbell (SD)

Junior Williams def. Mark Forbes Cruz (SD)

Nathan Hales def. Alex Hurlston (RSC Rd 3)

Jathaan Barnes def. Nathan McLaughlin (RSC Rd3)

Liam Chisholm def. Aldene Junior Forbes Morgan (Points)

