C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Boxing: Wesenhagen hopes to bring ‘Eight-Round Circuit’ to youth-at-risk as after-school program

September 4, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Tristan Wesenhagen, co-owner of ‘The Gym’ is hoping to partner with school to integrate his ‘Eight-Round Circuit’  as a way to forge mentoring between Cayman’s amateur boxing and Cayman’s youth at risk.

“The kids can see who local boxers are, what they have achieved in life, what their general  philosophy on life is, but they also get to see their work ethics,” he said.

Wesenhagen said the company has been in close dialogue with the Cayman Islands Boxing Association and is hoping to partner with them to create an after-school program. Wesenhagen said they’ve reached out to some schools and are awaiting word on the level of interest. Wesenhagen goes onto add that it’s a great chance for Cayman’s athletes to give back.

“They come from the same neighborhoods and the same communities. For the ambassadors, it’s going to be an awesome opportunity to give back to Cayman,” he said.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: