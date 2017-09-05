Boxing: Wesenhagen hopes to bring ‘Eight-Round Circuit’ to youth-at-risk as after-school program

Tristan Wesenhagen, co-owner of ‘The Gym’ is hoping to partner with school to integrate his ‘Eight-Round Circuit’ as a way to forge mentoring between Cayman’s amateur boxing and Cayman’s youth at risk.

“The kids can see who local boxers are, what they have achieved in life, what their general philosophy on life is, but they also get to see their work ethics,” he said.

Wesenhagen said the company has been in close dialogue with the Cayman Islands Boxing Association and is hoping to partner with them to create an after-school program. Wesenhagen said they’ve reached out to some schools and are awaiting word on the level of interest. Wesenhagen goes onto add that it’s a great chance for Cayman’s athletes to give back.

“They come from the same neighborhoods and the same communities. For the ambassadors, it’s going to be an awesome opportunity to give back to Cayman,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

