Boys to men students will soon be certified divers

September 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
Boys to Men programme participants will be heading into the deep blue sea, with the help of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service
programme facilitator, Christopher Murray says the 30 John Gray students involved in the initiative will begin training as certified divers soon.

Mr. Murray, who is also a counselor at the school, says he has partnered with the RCIPS to help bridge the gap between the boys and those in positions of authority.

“I beleive that if they can see and appreciate the side of the authorites that is there to help them, to guide them to be better individuals,” said School councilor and Boys to Men facilitator, Christopher Murray.

“Feel good that the police have actually stepped out of their job to come and help us to get this, it’s more than a good opportunity for us,” said John Gray student, Barry-Dre Tibbetts.

The course at no cost to the boys, will be facilitated by Red Sail.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

