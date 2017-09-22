Boys to men students will soon be certified divers

Boys to Men programme participants will be heading into the deep blue sea, with the help of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service

programme facilitator, Christopher Murray says the 30 John Gray students involved in the initiative will begin training as certified divers soon.

Mr. Murray, who is also a counselor at the school, says he has partnered with the RCIPS to help bridge the gap between the boys and those in positions of authority.

“I beleive that if they can see and appreciate the side of the authorites that is there to help them, to guide them to be better individuals,” said School councilor and Boys to Men facilitator, Christopher Murray.

“Feel good that the police have actually stepped out of their job to come and help us to get this, it’s more than a good opportunity for us,” said John Gray student, Barry-Dre Tibbetts.

The course at no cost to the boys, will be facilitated by Red Sail.

