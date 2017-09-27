C3 Pure Fibre
BREAKING: Lightning strike sparks fire at HMP Northward

September 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
A lightning strike sparked a fire Wednesday morning (27 September) at Northward Prison, according to Government Information Services. 

No injuries were reported. 

The blaze consumed the prison’s Stores Building and took firefighters more than two hours to extinguish. 

Emergency personnel responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. Chief Fire Officer David Hails says the building was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and sustained major damage from lightning that struck the building’s roof. 

The building was used to store dried goods, prisoner hygiene products, uniforms and equipment. It also housed all computer cables and therefore all computer and phone services are down at HMP Northward, according to GIS. Service providers are working on restoring connectivity to the prison.

“Fortunately the lightning strike took place outside the main prison walls, so I am extremely relieved that no staff members or prisoners were injured during the incident,” Mr. Lavis is quoted as saying in a GIS press release. “I am really impressed by the response from the staff on duty at the time, as well as those who responded to the emergency calls. The quick response of the Fire Service prevented what could have been a much bigger disaster.”   

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

