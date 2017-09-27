BREAKING: Lightning strike sparks fire at HMP Northward

A lightning strike sparked a fire Wednesday morning (27 September) at Northward Prison, according to Government Information Services.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze consumed the prison’s Stores Building and took firefighters more than two hours to extinguish.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. Chief Fire Officer David Hails says the building was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and sustained major damage from lightning that struck the building’s roof.

The building was used to store dried goods, prisoner hygiene products, uniforms and equipment. It also housed all computer cables and therefore all computer and phone services are down at HMP Northward, according to GIS. Service providers are working on restoring connectivity to the prison.

“Fortunately the lightning strike took place outside the main prison walls, so I am extremely relieved that no staff members or prisoners were injured during the incident,” Mr. Lavis is quoted as saying in a GIS press release. “I am really impressed by the response from the staff on duty at the time, as well as those who responded to the emergency calls. The quick response of the Fire Service prevented what could have been a much bigger disaster.”

