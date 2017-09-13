British Parliamentarians laud Cayman’s helping hand

Those in the UK Parliament Tuesday (12 September) heard all about the helping hand the Cayman Islands provides to British Overseas Territories suffering after Hurricane Irma.

In particular, MP Henry Smith commended Cayman, as well as all British Overseas Territories, pitching in to help those in need.

“Will the Minister join with me in paying tribute to the British Overseas Territories that have been helping each other recover from this crisis,” he said. “For example, later on today there will be a relief flight with the Premier of the Cayman Islands on it going from that territory to Anguilla with medical supplies and evacuating Anguillans to the Cayman Islands for support.”

Bermuda and Gibraltar were among the other OTs praised in the UK Parliament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

