CAL cancels weekend flights

Cayman Airways Thursday (7 September) announced the cancellation of 20 flights between Grand Cayman and international destinations between Friday 8 September and Monday 11 September.

The following flights have been cancelled, according to a press release from CAL:

Friday, 8 September

Cayman Islands – Miami: KX106 and KX107

Saturday, 9 September

Cayman Islands – Miami: KX102, KX123, KX104, KX105, KX106, and KX107

Sunday, 10 September

Cayman Islands – Miami: KX102, KX103, KX104, KX105, KX106, and KX107

Cayman Islands – Tampa: KX200 and KX201

Cayman Islands – Havana, Cuba: KX832 and KX833

Monday, 11 September

Cayman Islands – Miami: KX102 and KX103

