Camana Bay donates books to East End Primary

September is literacy month and Camana Bay’s leadership recently decided to donate books to East End Primary.

They hope the books will inspire kids to not only learn to read but love it as well.

Students gathered around for a reading of the classic story Peter Pan at the primary school and were encouraged to put down the remotes and open a book.

“We believe literacy is such an important part of our children’s education here in the Cayman Islands that we wanted to encourage new adventures in reading through out the month.” said Laura Bryson a Camana Bay representative

George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly seconded the initiative to encourage children to read saying, “Reading is absolutely imperative in order for kids to progress in school. If you don’t read then you don’t learn.”

Camana Bay plans to donate books to other students as well.

