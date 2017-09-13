Cancer Society’s Health Fair helped attendee discover cancer

Conquering cancer the Cayman Islands Cancer Society’s Health Fair returns for its fifth year. It aims to educated the public and has already helped its past attendees with early detection.

CICS Operations manager Jennifer Weber told us about a woman who attended a past event and learned how to do a self breast exam.

“She went home that night and she did her own self breast exam and sure enough she found a lump. It led to her being diagnosed with breast cancer, had it not been for our health fair and that volunteer who was there showing her how to do a self breast exam she might not have had her cancer diagnosed.” said Ms. Weber

The Health Fair is on September 16th at the Marriott Hotel and is free to the public.

