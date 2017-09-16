Canover Watson appeal fails in Grand Court

Canover Watson will remain in jail to serve his sentence.

The former HSA Chairman’s appeal failed in Grand Court yesterday (14 September) with the appeal panel finding his grounds for the appeal wholly without merit.

Mr. Watson was jailed for 7 years in February 2016 after being found convicted on two counts of conspiracy to defraud, one count of conflict of interest, one count of fraud on Government and one count of breach of trust.

The charges arose out of the CarePay corruption scandal at the HSA.

