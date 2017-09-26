Caribbean leaders take plight to UN; call for action on climate change

The death toll in Dominica stands at 27 following the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Maria.

Today (25 September) Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared the figure, adding another 45 are unaccounted for.

Over the weekend Mr Skerrit other Caribbean leaders made pleas before the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York seeking action on climate change and financial aid for impacted islands.

“To deny climate change is to procrastinate while the earth sinks. It is to deny a truth we have just lived.”

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit took the plight of his people and the Caribbean to the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly pleading for action on climate change.

“What is our reality at this moment? Pure devastation. As Dominicans bear the brunt of climate change. I repeat we are shouldering the consquences of the actions of others.

Grenada Foreign Affairs Minister Elvin Nimrod urged large countries to take action on climate change after back to back hurricanes hit the region. One of them the most powerful in recent history.

“We just cannot dispute the climate is changing Mr President. In fact, 97 percent of actively published climate scientists agree that climate change is due to human activities,” Mr Nimrod said.

St Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley challenged the criteria for financial aid for hurricane hit islands.

“It is a travesty and a tragedy for the world community to witness such destruction caused entirely by forces outside the control of Caribbean nations and then refuse to allow those very nations access to the necessary resources to rebuild,” Mr Brantley said.

There’s more than two months remaining in this hurricane season and these leaders all stressed we can no longer avoid the reality of a planet in pain. The General Assembly continued today (25 September) in New York.

