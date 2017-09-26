C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Environment News Politics

Caribbean leaders take plight to UN; call for action on climate change

September 25, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

The death toll in Dominica stands at 27 following the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Maria.
Today (25 September) Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared the figure, adding another 45 are unaccounted for.
Over the weekend Mr  Skerrit other Caribbean leaders made pleas before the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York seeking action on climate change and financial aid for impacted islands.

“To deny climate change is to procrastinate while the earth sinks. It is to deny a truth we have just lived.”

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit took the plight of his people and the Caribbean to the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly pleading for action on climate change.

“What is our reality at this moment? Pure devastation. As Dominicans bear the brunt of climate change. I repeat we are shouldering the consquences of the actions of others.

Grenada Foreign Affairs Minister Elvin Nimrod urged large countries to take action on climate change after back to back hurricanes hit the region. One of them the most powerful in recent history.

“We just cannot dispute the climate is changing Mr President. In fact, 97 percent of actively published climate scientists agree that climate change is due to human activities,” Mr Nimrod said.

St Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley challenged the criteria for financial aid for hurricane hit islands.

“It is a travesty and a tragedy for the world community to witness such destruction caused entirely by forces outside the control of Caribbean nations and then refuse to allow those very nations access to the necessary resources to rebuild,” Mr Brantley said.

There’s more than two months remaining in this hurricane season and these leaders all stressed we can no longer avoid the reality of a planet in pain. The General Assembly continued today (25 September) in New York.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: