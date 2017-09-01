C3 Pure Fibre
Cat 3 Hurricane Irma’s intensity levels off; southern movement expected before turning northwestward

September 1, 2017
Kevin Morales
After rapidly strengthening on Thursday (31 August), Hurricane Irma appears to have leveled off in intensity, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center, in Miami. 

Forecasters expect some weakening of the Category 3 hurricane over the next few days before the storm moves into conditions more favourable for it to intensify, according to a NHC post at 11 a.m. Friday (1 September). 

Irma is moving west-northwestward at 10 kt to the south of a subtropical high pressure system. This high is forecast to
strengthen and build westward during the next few days, which
should cause the hurricane to turn to the west in about 24 hours and
then move to the west-southwest over the weekend, according to the NHC. 

An upper-level low will be dropping southward on the east side of that high, and should be a key feature to how far south Irma goes before eventually turning westward and west-northwestward early next week.

It currently sits about 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It has sustained maximum winds of 11 miles per hour. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

