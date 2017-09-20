C3 Pure Fibre
Category 5 Maria makes direct hit on Dominica

September 19, 2017
Joe Avary
Hurricane Maria is holding on to category five strength, and barreling down the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Monday (18 September,) the Eastern Caribbean got its first taste of the deadly storm’s destructive power, where reports from Dominica, which endured a direct hit from Maria, indicated multiple fatalities and damage to more than 90% of the island’s building stock.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt took to social media with an update.

“Winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with. The roof to my own official residence was among the first to go and this apparently triggered an avalanche of torn away roofs in the city and the countryside,” said Mr. Skerritt. “It is devastating indeed, mind-boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured,” he added.

Images have begun to emerge from other islands in the region.  In Guadeloupe, a video showed heavy winds and pounding rains shaking the lamp-posts in a carpark. One person was reportedly killed by a falling tree. Now 40% of the island is still said to be without power.

Martinique took less of a pounding, but the island did see more than 15 inches of rain.

The British Virgin Islands are in Maria’s path, and the BVI Governor Gus Jaspert gave big ups to Cayman for its support, while stressing that preparation is key.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

