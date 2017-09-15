C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Business Culture News

Cayman Airlines raises prices on Sister Islands flights

September 14, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A flight to the sister islands is going to cost a little bit more after some Cayman Airways price adjustments.

Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 it increased prices for flights to and from Cayman Brac by US$5 per leg.

Flights to and from Little Cayman have gone up US$15 per leg.

Flights to and from Cayman Brac through Little Cayman on Twin Otter service costs US$20 more per leg.

While some took to social media to vent their frustration with the new fare adjustments, the National Flag Carrier says the price adjustments are necessary and long overdue.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: