Cayman Airlines raises prices on Sister Islands flights

A flight to the sister islands is going to cost a little bit more after some Cayman Airways price adjustments.

Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 it increased prices for flights to and from Cayman Brac by US$5 per leg.

Flights to and from Little Cayman have gone up US$15 per leg.

Flights to and from Cayman Brac through Little Cayman on Twin Otter service costs US$20 more per leg.

While some took to social media to vent their frustration with the new fare adjustments, the National Flag Carrier says the price adjustments are necessary and long overdue.

