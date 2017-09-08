C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Airways cuts fares for those fleeing Irma

September 7, 2017
Cayman Airways lowers its fares for Caymanians and travelers in south Florida looking to avoid Hurricane Irma. 

CAL cut one-way fares to Cayman to $69 with no change nor baggage fee, according to a press release from the Premier’s Office.  

The deal is applicable for at least three flights leaving Florida Friday 8 September, two from Miami and one from Tampa. 

CAL will add flights if needed. 

Cayman Airways also has canceled 20 flights over the weekend between the Cayman Islands and Miami, Tampa and Havana as the storm looms. 

