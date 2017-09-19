Cayman helicopter crew talks disaster relief

Relief efforts continue on islands like the Turks and Caicos as the devastation of Hurricane Irma still remains fresh on the minds of residents.

Cayman’s helicopter crew was part of those relief efforts, especially on the sister British Overseas Territory providing assistance on the ground.

Deputy executive officer Neil Mohammed and his crew were the first foreign team on the ground in Turks and Caicos after Hurricane Irma’s passage and he said seeing the devastation first hand was shocking.

“It was quite a bit of damage done to majority of the infrastructure out there a lot of homes were damaged. (A) majority of them had no roof,” said Mr. Mohammed.

He said there was no question of whether they should provide assistance or not, since they knew time was crucial.

Mr. Mohammed said, “Helicopter was the fastest and only way to get the necessary personnel in there to do a proper assessment of both structures and personnel on the ground.”

Co-pilot Nigel Pitt said he is proud of the help his crew provided to the Turks and Caicos people.

“We achieved a lot, communications, getting out to the islands telling people we’re asking what do they need. Food, water we can drop a bit of food and water. People were giving us notes, take that home can you phone this number let them know I’m safe,” said Mr. Pitt.

Mr. Pitt adds he recognises how fortunate Cayman was to escape the storm and helping our neighbors in their time of need should be considered a part of our duty.

“They’re our neighbors they’re another overseas territory we’ve got more than 3 that have been hit in this particular time. It could have been us, it could have been another Ivan and we’d expect the same sort help,” said Mr. Pitt

Last Friday (15 September) the crew returned to Cayman after spending six days assisting the sister British Overseas territory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

