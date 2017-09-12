Cayman Islands emergency responders off to help Irma victims

Sixteen RCIPS police officers left the Cayman Islands for deployment to the British Virgin Islands, one of several local agencies now responding to help British Overseas Territories in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The RCIPS officers aim to provide law enforcement and humanitarian support, according to a press release. The British Virgin Islands have been devastated by Hurricane Irma and there have been reports of wide spread looting and other crimes.

The deployment was coordinated by the Governor’s Office, the RCIPS Senior Command Team and the Crisis Team, in London, following an urgent request from the Governor of the BVI, His Excellency Augustus Jaspert.

The police helicopter arrived Saturday (9 September) in Turks and Caicos, and is now providing reconnaissance and operational support to the authorities there, according to police.

Meanwhile, a team from the Health Services Authority, Health City Cayman Islands, Department of Environmental Health and Hazard Management Cayman Islands are bound for Anguilla to provide assistance, according to a press release from the Premier’s Office.

That team expects to remain in Anguilla for two weeks.

