Cayman misses Irma’s wrath

Rough seas, a few showers and stronger-than-normal winds — that was the extent of Hurricane Irma’s impact on Cayman as the storm passed Cuba over the weekend and turned north toward Florida.

It appears the Sister Islands may have taken the brunt of the storm.

Cayman Brac Power and Light’s Jonathan Tibbetts confirms a handful of residents lost power, he believes due to a few uprooted trees.

He says power was quickly restored.

The National Weather Service says nearly three inches of rain fell over 24 hours in Cayman Brac Saturday (9 September).



The NWS also expected winds of between 28 and 34 miles per hour in the Sister Islands and winds around 23 to 28 miles per hour in Grand Cayman.

Those on the west coast of Grand Cayman would have noticed rough seas, with wave heights between five and seven.

A small craft warning remained in effect throughout the weekend.

Police shut down a stretch of North Church Street from Mary Street to Bodden Road, saying the crashing waves made the stretch unsafe.

The road reopened Monday (11 September).

All-in-all, Cayman residents tell Cayman 27 they know they’re fortunate to have missed the destruction seen in other parts of the region.

“I mean it’s been absolutely horrendous. I mean we’ve been watching it go up the Caribbean and we obviously have been blessed it hasn’t hit our island,” one person said.

There have been no reports of injuries associated with the passing storm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

