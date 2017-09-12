C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now: Kimpton Seafire

September 12, 2017
Paul Lankford
Barrie Quappe sits down with the General Manager of the Kimpton Seafire, Mr. Steven Andre to talk about their most recent award of the AAA’s Five Diamond rating.  There are nearly 28,000 properties approved by AAA, but fewer than half a percent achieve the Five Diamond rating.

Paul Lankford

