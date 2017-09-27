C3 Pure Fibre
Caymanian attorney Erin Panton called to bar

September 26, 2017
Mario Grey
Erin Panton has joined the growing list of young Caymanians being called to the bar.

Ms. Panton received her LLB locally before going to the UK for a post graduate course. She was also the 2014 Walkers legal scholarship recipient.

“It feels really good i’m really proud to be where i am it’s taken a lot of work so it’s been really gratifying to get here finally as far as the Caymanian ratio goes obviously there are more expats than they are Caymanian lawyers but that’s because we don’t actually have a lot of Caymanian lawyers in my opinion,” Ms. Panton stated.

Ms. Panton will be joining the investment funds practice group at Walkers where she will be doing mostly transnational duties.

 

 

 

