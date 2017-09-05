Caymanians bring home winnings from Int’l pageant

Caymanian Loval Linwood is Cayman’s Imperial 2017 Woman and the World Imperial Beauties Woman.

Ms. Linwood together with Caymanians Nerissa McLaughlin, Jaida Archer and Kayla Harris walked away with top awards at the recently completed World imperial beauties pageant held in Orlando, Florida.

The Caymanian ladies received two world titles after competing against over 75 other delegates from Poland, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Ireland, as well as, the United States.

“We just returned I just won my first international pageant so iI came home to my home district of East End just t share the news and again promote the system, “Ms. Linwood said.

Miss McLaughlin was named Cayman’s Imperial 2017 teen and World Imperial Beauties Teen.

Cayman traveled with 9 delegates to the pageant.

