C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Caymanians bring home winnings from Int’l pageant

September 4, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Caymanian Loval Linwood is Cayman’s Imperial 2017 Woman and the World Imperial Beauties Woman.

Ms. Linwood together with Caymanians Nerissa McLaughlin, Jaida Archer and Kayla Harris walked away with top awards at the recently completed World imperial beauties pageant held in Orlando, Florida.

The Caymanian ladies received two world titles after competing against over 75 other delegates from Poland, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Ireland, as well as, the United States.

“We just returned I just won my first international pageant so iI came home to my home district of East End just t share the news and again promote the system, “Ms. Linwood said.

Miss McLaughlin was named Cayman’s Imperial 2017 teen and World Imperial Beauties Teen.

Cayman traveled with 9 delegates to the pageant.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: