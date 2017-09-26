C3 Pure Fibre
Environment News

Cayman’s corals taking a beating

September 25, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman is a popular attraction for drivers with its beautiful blue waters, an abundance of marine life and spectacular reefs. But that popularity comes with a price to the environment. Joining James Ddudley of Tortuga Divers said popular dive sites are feeling the pressure and he sat down with Janelle Muttoo to discuss what he has been seeing under the water.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

