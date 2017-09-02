C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s new Ombudsman; ‘I am ready for the challenge’

September 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s new Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston is set to take up office on September 13 and she said she is up for the challenge.
Ms Hermiston appeared on Canadian TV show Alberta Primetime where she spoke about her new appointment. In the interview shared with Cayman 27 she said while she is excited to head up the new entity she is conscious of her appointment as an outsider.
“I don’t see any advantages to being an outsider. There are potential disadvantages in some senses because I don’t have a reputation there at all and the Caymanian people are going to be wondering why they picked me and not someone local, so I think I need to be careful about that,” Ms Hermiston said.

Ms Hermiston said she is winding up duties as General Counsel for the Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner for Alberta, Canada and believes her experience will be an asset.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

