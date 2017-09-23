Cayman’s port stacks up well with bigger ports in efficiency

Port Authority director Clement Reid told Cayman 27 when it comes to efficiency, Cayman’s cargo port stacks up well against some of the world’s biggest.

Mr. Reid said in the shipping industry, port efficiency is measured in how many containers are moved from ship to shore per hour. He said ports like Singapore, Long Beach, New York, and Savannah come in at around 27 to 29 moves per hour, and Cayman is right on their heels at 25 to 27.

“The average container that comes in for our major importers such as progressive distributors, Hurley’s, and the big supermarkets, takes 15 minutes between the ship and to delivery at progressive. That’s unheard of at any port around the world,” said Mr. Reid.

He said in many instances, a container is stripped while the vessel is working, brought back to the port, and returned to its ship for the northbound voyage.

