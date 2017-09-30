C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s Summer air arrivals hits record figures

September 29, 2017
Cayman’s stayover numbers are up with both July and August registering record figures totaling a little over 77,030 visitors.
According to the Tourism ministry, the latest figures are outpacing projections which could see Cayman record 400, 000 tourist arrivals at year’s end. The ministry said for the first time July arrivals surpassed March which has typically been cayman’s best performing month.
In July Cayman registered 45,644 visitors 6.83% percent over last July’s figures, while August registered 31,388 up by 9.92 % over last August. The ministry said August numbers are the best on record for that month. The latest stats also show visitors from the US, Canada and Latin America increased in July and August, with Latin America showing more than 50% growth in August over last year.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

