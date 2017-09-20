C3 Pure Fibre
CIMA donates to primary schools

September 19, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Six primary schools around Cayman have received donations from the Cayman Island Monetary Authority’s (CIMA) charity walk held in May.

The Authority said it opted to distribute the 10, 969 dollars raised in the walk to aid Cayman education programmes in schools such as George Town Primary and Savannah Primary.

CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland says the funds will go to literacy and numeracy programmes in the government schools.

“Education should be near and dear to all of our hearts that’s our future. We live in a country a small country but a big country if you understand what I mean… and so the only way we can prepare our children for tomorrow is through education and I think the more we give to that cause the better,” said Mrs. Scotland.

