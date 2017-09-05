C3 Pure Fibre
CIOC Update: New Olympic building in the works, upcoming elections

September 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
CIOC President Donald McLean says the month of September will be busy for his organization.

“The most exciting thing right now is that we’ve just been granted funds to buy an Olympic house, a facility, with a conference room, audio visual set-up, and the national federations can use it and have their meetings,” McLean said.

CIOC was granted funds by both the International Olympic Committee and Pan American Sports Organization but McLean said the deal is still needed final approval.

“We have submitted and signed the final agreed price, not sure when it will be finalized depends on PASO and IOC.”

The CIOC is also planning to hold it’s elections before the end of 2017, however, McLean says some logistical matters need to be completed first.

“We are waiting on an audit, so it should start at the end of this month. We could have it without the audit, but rather have the audit before,” he said.

McLean said CIOC’s quarterly meeting will take place soon after. McLean goes onto say new funding will go towards athletic development.

“Moving forward we’d like to implement an elite athlete program in conjunction with talent identification. We’ve been given a substantial amount of money from PASO and IOC to develop the athletes. We also need to train up the other federations better,” McLean added.

McLean recently oversaw the Cayman Islands Athletics Association elections after being solicited for leadership by the IAAF and current CIAA General Secretary Cydonie Mothersill.

 

