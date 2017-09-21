Cleaning up sea grass from the coastline

More than two weeks after Hurricane Irma passed North of Cuba, Cayman still found some of its shores covered in sea grass.

Slowly, but surely, it is being removed either by Government agencies or residents.

On Saturday (16 September,) Oasis pool organisers a clean up at Smith Barcadere, getting more than 5-hundred garbage bags worth of seagrass off the shore.

Although we wern’t involved, we saw the effects of all the coastline and you see massive piles of seaweed which can effect the marine life, it can also act as a horde for all the plastic and debris that floats around,” said Michael Peck Sales Representative from Oasis Pools.

The Oasis Pools representatives said they plan to do beach clean-ups every quarter.

