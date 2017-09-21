C3 Pure Fibre
News

Cleaning up sea grass from the coastline

September 20, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

 

More than two weeks after Hurricane Irma passed North of Cuba, Cayman still found some of its shores covered in sea grass.
Slowly, but surely, it is being removed either by Government agencies or residents.

On Saturday (16 September,) Oasis pool organisers a clean up at Smith Barcadere, getting more than 5-hundred garbage bags worth of seagrass off the shore.

Although we wern’t involved, we saw the effects of all the coastline and you see massive piles of seaweed which can effect the marine life, it can also act as a horde for all the plastic and debris that floats around,” said Michael Peck Sales Representative from Oasis Pools.

The Oasis Pools representatives said they plan to do beach clean-ups every quarter.

About the author


Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

