Conquering cancer symposium V

September 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
Health Minister Dwayne Seymour declared this year’s September 16 as “Cancer Awareness Day” in Cayman, saying it was a issue near to his heart having lost loved ones to the disease.
The Minister made the declaration on saturday as he addressed the closing day of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society’s Conquering Cancer Symposium at the Marriott.

The three day event featured educational presentations from doctors on Island and abroad aimed at rising awareness about cancer and conquering the disease.

“99 percent of the time if you get the cancer early it can be treated and treatment is absoulte and is very important,” said Medical Technologist, Kirk Donald.

“You know its very near and dear to me, i had family members, very close family members who have suffered from this illness and i was proud to be the minister today to declare the day,” said Minister of Health, Hon. Dwayne Seymour.

This is the fifth symposiom held by the Cancer Society, over five hundred people attended the event at the Marriot ballroom.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

