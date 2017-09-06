C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Countryside hammer attacker appears in court

September 5, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Dane McPherson, 31, has appeared in court charged for Friday’s (1 September) attack at Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah. He is accused of attacking another man with a hammer.

Today (5 September) Mr. McPherson of George Town appeared in Summary Court on charges of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon. When Mr. McPherson appeared in court his wounding charge was moved to Grand Court, while the second charge of carrying an offensive weapon remained in Summary Court. He returns to court on 22 September. The incident occurred just after 6 pm on Friday. The victim, who is known to Mr McPherson, received no life threatening head injuries. He was treated at the hospital and later released.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: