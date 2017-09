The trial for Senior Immigration Officer Gary Wong has been adjourned until November. Mr. Wong is charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving stemming from a 2013 incident. Also in Grand Court the trial for rape and kidnapping accused Gary Hurlston has been adjourned until Monday (4 September.) Three more witnesses are expected to appear before the court in that case.

