Cricket: Cayman finishes 8th in winless tour of South Africa, loses to Ghana

Ghana finished its tournament on a high with a six-wicket win against Cayman Islands to finish seventh, with Obed Agbomadzie stealing the show with a superb all-round display.

The Ghanaian star took three for 20 with the ball as Ghana bowled Cayman Islands out for 136 inside 43 overs. And he then hit a measured 44 not out as the African side chased down the total inside 20 overs to confirm victory in the seventh-place play-off.

Batting first, Cayman Islands started well with Darren Cato and Sacha De Alwis putting on 73 for the first wicket. But wickets started to tumble, with Agbomadzie and Isaac Aboagye both causing problems.

Ghana’s reply got off to a bad start when it fell to 15 for two, but Agbomadzie and Julius Mensah (38 not out) found the boundary regularly and completed a fine Ghana win.

Cayman Captain Ramon Sealy said the tournament isn’t reflective of who they are as a team.

“It was a disappointing tour for us, I think that’s the sad part that all the guys are feeling. We know we are a better side than we showed at this tournament, we know we can compete at this level, but now we have to look at the positives and move forward into the next tournament.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

