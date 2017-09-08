Cricket: Cayman goes winless in Benoni, drops fourth game to Germany

Germany chased down Cayman Islands to win by five wickets. Batting first, Cayman Islands made a strong start as opener Sacha De Alwis and Darren Cato put on 127 for the first wicket. De Alwis was particularly impressive as he hit 94, while Cato backed him up with a steady 62. Germany battled back into the match with accurate bowling and limited Cayman Islands to 268 for six from its 50 overs.

Germany’s reply started positively as Daniel Weston and Mudassar Muhammad put on an opening partnership of 64. Muhammad (47) and Venkatraman Ganesan (59) then built the innings impressively as Germany ate into Cayman Islands’ lead. And a late flurry from captain Rishi Pillai (35 not out) saw it home in style. It will now meet Guernsey on Saturday.

Captain Ramon Sealy says the game was in their hands:

“It was a frustrating day today, I feel like we scored enough to win. I felt we had the bowling to finish the job. We miss a run out that could have changed the game in our favor. We allowed them to get away too much in the beginning.”

