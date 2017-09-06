C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: Cayman loses to Guernsey, looking for redemption vs Italy

September 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Guernsey rebounded from Monday’s defeat to Germany with a fine display to see off Cayman Islands by six wickets.

Cayman Islands batted first and started strongly, with Sacha De Alwis (60) and Ramon Sealy (36) putting on 73 for the second wicket. Ryan Bovell (28) and Conroy Wright (21) also scored some vital runs, but David Hooper was a menace throughout with the ball – taking five for 36 as the Cayman Islands were restricted to 214-9.

In reply, Italy hit the ground running as Matthew Stokes (31) and Josh Butler (93) put on 97 for the first wicket before Oliver Newey backed that up with a superb 54 off just 38 balls. Jason Martin (17 not out) then steered Guernsey to victory, and condemned Cayman Islands to a second successive defeat, leaving them bottom of the table.

Captain Ramon Sealy says it’s time to regroup versus a talented Italy squad.

“We’re happy with the fight that some of the guys put in near the end. It could have been a lot better, but we just have to regroup to face Italy. I have every confidence in the guys to put together a victory, even though they are one of the top teams in this competition.”

Cayman is playing for pride with 0 points thus far and no chance of advancing to Division Four.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

