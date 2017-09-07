C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: Cayman loses to Italy, relegated to Americas Division Two

September 6, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Italy gave Cayman their third loss of the ICC’s World Cricket League’s Division Five tournament in Benoni, South Africa, winning by 122 runs. Rakibul Hasan (52) and Peter Petricola (45) got the Italians off to a good start, before Damian Crowley plundered 105 off 88 balls with 14 fours and one six. Joy Perera then hit a quick-fire 48 not out from 25 balls, including four sixes, as Gayashan Munasinghe’s side raced to a big total.

Cayman Islands got off to a slow start in reply, as Munasinghe removed opener Ricardo Roach for a duck, but Sacha De Alwis (52) and captain Ramon Sealy (89) put them back on track. Their 84-run stand made victory possible, but Italy off-spinner Carl Sandri worked his magic and finished with six for 46 as Italy dismissed Cayman Islands for 204.

Captain Ramon Sealy said despite the loss, he was happy with the team’s performance.

“We had a few partnerships with the bat, but it wasn’t enough in the end. We didn’t hold the lines as well as he could of, but it was a good performance from the guys, bouncing back. Now we just have to move forward.”

Cayman falls out of the ICC World Cricket League’s Division Five and will return to the Americas Division Two. Cayman can still finish as high as 5th in the tournament based on ranking points.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

