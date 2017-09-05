C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: Cayman loses two games at WCL’s Division Five Tournament

September 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
At the Sahara Main Oval in Kingsmead, Qatar beat Cayman Islands by 93 runs to get its week off to a winning start.

Batting first, Qatar scored an impressive 343 for seven from its 50 overs thanks to big scores from Khurram Shahzad (94) and Dharmang Patel (93) to set up an imposing total. Cayman Islands did get off to a good start with Qatar openers Faisal Javid Khan (10) and Inam-ul-Haq (8) dismissed early on with the score 16 for two. But nine fours and two sixes from Shahzad and a further 14 boundaries from Patel helped put Qatar in control.

In reply, Cayman Islands were unable to match Qatar’s big hitting batting line-up with five batsmen failing to get into double figures. Conroy Wright (74 not out) put up some fight, but the Caribbean side fell 93 runs short on 250 for eight after 50 overs.

On Monday, Cayman lost its second game to Guernsey by six wickets, eliminating them from promotion to ICC’s Division Four. 

Cayman Islands batted first and started strongly, with Sacha De Alwis (60) and Ramon Sealy (36) putting on 73 for the second wicket. Ryan Bovell (28) and Conroy Wright (21) also scored some vital runs, but David Hooper was a menace throughout with the ball – taking five for 36 as the Cayman Islands were restricted to 214-9.

In reply, Italy hit the ground running as Matthew Stokes (31) and Josh Butler (93) put on 97 for the first wicket before Oliver Newey backed that up with a superb 54 off just 38 balls. Jason Martin (17 not out) then steered Guernsey to victory, and condemned Cayman Islands to a second successive defeat, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

 

