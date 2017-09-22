Currently at capacity, Port Authority aims for growth vertically

In the 40 years since it went into service, the seaport in George Town harbour has only expanded its footprint by 5%.

The Port Authority said both the seaport and inland port are at capacity, but with finite space for expansion, it’s aiming to more than triple its storage by going vertical. It’s part of an overall strategy to diversify its revenue stream.

As Cayman’s port celebrates its 40th anniversary, Port Director Clement Reid said plans are in the works to triple its current capacity for the next 20 years.

“It will allow us to go from storing 900 TEU’s, which is the equivalent of a 20 foot container box, to 3000 TEU’s just by changing our equipment,” said Mr. Reid.

Mr. Reid told Cayman 27 the first of six rubber-tyred gentry cranes standing nine stories tall is slated to arrive next February, giving the port the muscle to stack containers higher and wider.

“We have changed the legislation that allows storage from 24 hours to 72 hours,” said Mr. Reid.

He told Cayman 27 more legislative changes are also in the works to make Cayman competitive as a regional trans-shipments hub.

“There is a specific tariff in there, which is about $200 per box. This has to be reduced and that’s what we are working on right now with the government,” said Mr. Reid.

Mr. Reid told Cayman 27 due to the International Maritime Organisation’s newly-implemented ballast water convention, many vessels calling on Cayman today will be phased out by the shipping companies.

“They have invested in bigger vessels which are coming online in 2018,” said Mr. Reid. “Those vessels are going to be calling on our port, and that the idea is not just to call on our port, as their voyage, but also to call on additional ports.”

Rather than unloading cargo and sending back empty containers, he said the port envisions trans-shipment as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

“Even if our economy were to actually start to fluctuate, other economies that are doing good, specifically the United States, we would enjoy that continuous revenue stream,” said Mr. Reid.

Mr. Reid says Cayman’s port is not alone in its efforts to diversify revenue streams. He said globally, many ports are looking outside of core activities to boost their bottom lines.

