Dart Real Estate applies to expand WB Road project

Dart Real Estate Monday (11 September) announced it plans to expand its partially built pedestrian overpass along West Bay Road.

The company applied to planning on Friday (8 September) to expand the project, according to a press release.

If approved, the modifications would allow the pedestrian overpass to extend along the Royal Palms property as well.

Dart Real Estate announced it bought the property earlier this month. That land runs adjacent to land already owned by the Dart group.

Plans have the vehicle underpass to include two lanes of traffic with sidewalks on both side and a staircase to access the pedestrian overpass.

