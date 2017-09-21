Doctors testify in indecent assault trial: Explain how did the alleged victim could have contracted the STD

Two doctors testify in the trial of a 57-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 7 year old girl. The defendant faces two counts of indecent assault, two counts of gross indecency and one count of attempted rape.

A day after an 8-year-old complainant takes the stand the focus in court shifted to medical evidence on Wednesday (20 September.)

Prosecutor Greg Welcome and Defence attorney Alex Davies questioned two doctors, Professor Robert Cook and Dr. Ahmos Farid Fahmy Ghaly, via video link.

The focal point of their questioning sought to answer two questions was the STD the young girl contracted transferred from the 57 year old? And if so how?

The defence argued that the STD could have been transmitted to alleged victim by casual rather than sexual contact.

Both Dr. Cook and Dr. Ghaly agreed that the parasite that causes the STD can be transferred through a damp towel for example.

The defence pointed out that the young girls family were friends with the accused man and would go on trips to the beach together.

However the two medical professionals disagreed on the likelihood of it being transferred asexually.

The testimony is expected to play an important role in the decision Justice Tim Owen makes in the judge-only trial.

