Domestic violence referrals already in hundreds

September 20, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

431 referrals of domestic violence were sent to RCIPS family Support Unit (FSU) late last month.

Police said the numbers give an idea of discrete cases that are referred by frontline police officers or other government agencies to the FSU.

The RCIPS added there has been an ever increasing number of these referrals.

In 2015 there was a total of 448 domestic violence referrals and police said the 431 referrals for 2017 are recorded numbers from the start of the year to the end of August.

Child abuse referrals are also on the rise with 308 juvenile related referrals submitted by the end of August this year.

Police said this number is significantly higher than referrals made in 2015 where there was a total of 219 child abuse referrals made to the Family Support Unit.

