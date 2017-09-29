This weekend Eclipze Hair Design and Hair Spa will be hosting its 17th annual Cut-a-Thon to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Joining Janelle Muttoo was Eclipze owner Darla Dilbert to discuss the event, which is in its 17th year, and how you can join the fight against breast cancer. The event kicks off Sunday (1 October.)
Eclipze Hair Design and Hair Spa 17th annual Cut-a-Thon on the horizon
September 28, 2017
