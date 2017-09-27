Edwards, Cole run personal bests to win third ‘Fidelity Two-Mile’ race

Will Edwards and Tiffany Cole made it three in a row, running personal bests in their third straight win in the final leg of the ‘Fidelity Two-Mile’ series. Cole became the first female in the race’s history to break the 12 minutes barrier with a time of 11:48, while Edwards continued to dominate with a time 10:17.

In the previous two races, Okeve Hamilton took second spot behind Edwards giving his 18 points, with his nearest rival Levi Superville going into the last race with just 16 points and a lot of work to do in order to leap ahead. Superville took advantage to secure second place, beating his target time by 1 second (10:59). The extra 9 points moved him to second overall over three races.

Mustang’s Jermaine Brooks came third in a very quick time of 11:04, holding off Matthew Courtis who is more renowned for his swimming prowess. Other runners such as Sherlock Brooks, Juan Pablo, Brandon Dale and Abraham Whittaker all improved on their times by over 10 seconds.

For the women, Ava Hider continued her solid performances holding off serious challenges from Kiara Mclaughlin and Molly Kehoe for second and third respectively. Hider placed second overall after three races. Kehoe was third overall.

Fidelity 2 Mile Series 2017 – Overall Results Posn Bib Name Sex AG Club Time 1. 602 Will Edwards M Male 15-19 345AC 0:10:17.8 2. 527 Levi Superville M Male 12-14 345AC 0:10:59.0 3. 710 Jermaine Brooks M Male 20-29 Mustangs 0:11:04.2 4. 688 Matthew Courtis M Male 20-29 0:11:08.0 5. 646 Sherlock Brooks M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:10.0 6. 726 Juan Pablo Valerio M Male 12-14 345AC 0:11:13.8 7. 232 Brandon Dale M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:17.7 8. 7 Abraham Whittaker M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:20.7 9. 607 Tommy Kehoe M Male 15-19 345AC 0:11:21.2 10. 277 Alexander Logvinov M Male 15-19 345AC 0:11:38.0 11. 264 Tiffany Cole F Female 20-29 345AC 0:11:48.0 12. 225 Oisin McGeough M Male 12-14 345AC 0:11:58.2 13. 195 Rowan McLean M Male 15-19 345AC 0:12:03.7 14. 604 Toby Bowles M Male 20-29 0:12:03.8 15. 284 Paul Wiliams M Male 50-59 345AC 0:12:12.9 16. 227 Adam Godfrey M Male 12-14 345AC 0:12:15.1 17. 652 JP Hanekom M Male 40-49 0:12:15.2 18. 651 Josh Weaver M Male 15-19 345AC 0:12:34.6 19. 741 Simon Dignan M Male 15-19 345AC 0:12:35.1 20. 630 Radz Intrepid M Male 30-39 0:12:36.9 21. 252 Fabian McCallum M Male 20-29 345AC 0:12:40.9 22. 727 Jeavhon Jackson M Male 15-19 Mustangs 0:12:50.7 23. 588 Unknown M 0:12:50.8 24. 649 Edward Westin M Male 20-29 0:12:52.6 25. 636 Ava Hider F Female 15-19 345AC 0:12:58.8 26. 335 Goncalo Alves M Male 50-59 0:12:59.9 27. 633 Okeve Hamilton M Male 20-29 345AC 0:13:11.3 28. 745 Kiara McLaughlin F Female 15-19 345AC 0:13:16.6 29. 606 Molly Kehoe F Female 12-14 345AC 0:13:20.3 30. 71 Charles Sokohl M Male 15-19 345AC 0:13:20.3 31. 531 Pierre Sokohl M Male 15-19 345AC 0:13:21.7 32. 729 Chris Sutton M Male 60-69 345AC 0:13:27.5 33. 375 Ronaldo Custodio M Male 40-49 0:13:30.0 34. 634 Nadine Gray F Female 40-49 0:13:40.6 35. 730 David Fiebig M Male 30-39 0:13:40.6 36. 50001 Shane Delaney M Male 30-39 345AC 0:13:42.6 37. 254 Michael Smikle M Male 15-19 Mustangs 0:13:46.0 38. 274 DauJaughn Murray M Male 15-19 Mustangs 0:13:46.5 39. 662 Martin Davies M Male 40-49 Hash House 0:13:48.4 40. 731 Marco Miranda M Male 40-49 345AC 0:13:59.4 41. 502 Robert Powell M Male 50-59 345AC 0:14:00.5 42. 749 Emily Davies F Female 30-39 Hash House 0:14:05.8 43. 628 Andrew Peene M Male Under 12 345AC 0:14:06.3 44. 648 Jennifer Coleman F Female 40-49 0:14:07.1 45. 257 Gabriela Zilio F Female 30-39 0:14:14.3 46. 678 Sian Hawkes F Female 30-39 0:14:20.9 47. 759 Donjae Blake M Male 15-19 345AC 0:14:26.3 48. 603 Emily Harrison F Female 40-49 0:14:32.0 49. 611 Mikaeyla Dacres F Female 12-14 345AC 0:14:32.4 50. 704 Richard Mansi M Male 40-49 0:14:35.8 51. 772 Jacob Kelly M Male 12-14 0:15:04.7 52. 645 Luke Dodson M Male Under 12 345AC 0:15:10.0 53. 610 Evin Johnson M Male 12-14 345AC 0:15:19.8 55. 723 Rianna Rankin F Female Under 12 Mustangs 0:15:22.5 54. 614 Phillip Mathura M Male 12-14 345AC 0:15:22.5 56. 693 Michail Michelin M Male Under 12 Mustangs 0:15:30.8 57. 358 Simon Garnett M Male 40-49 0:15:32.8 58. 333 Matthew Godfrey M Male 15-19 345AC 0:15:36.3 59. 25 Joshua Hayden M Male Under 12 345AC 0:15:39.2 60. 701 Kat Alexander F Female 50-59 0:15:48.5 61. 63 Isabella McGeough F Female Under 12 345AC 0:15:52.4 62. 775 Errol Smith M Male 12-14 0:16:03.6 63. 656 Thomas Penner M Male 12-14 0:16:03.8 64. 737 Ana Lazgare F Female 30-39 0:16:20.4 65. 765 Richard Johnson M Male 40-49 0:16:30.1 66. 714 Rashaad Powery M Male 12-14 0:16:31.8 67. 642 Gavin Gray M Male 40-49 0:16:31.9 68. 626 Kassidy Forrester M Male Under 12 Mustangs 0:16:38.1 69. 255 Roberto Toffoli M Male 30-39 0:16:46.7 70. 528 Carol Mckenzie F Female 40-49 0:16:52.1 71. 686 Ben Leung M Male 40-49 0:16:53.1 72. 657 Mike Penner M Male 50-59 0:17:00.3 73. 638 George Hider M Male 12-14 345AC 0:17:06.0 74. 251 Samantha Farrell F Female 30-39 0:17:07.2 75. 677 Mark Edmunds M Male 60-69 0:17:12.0 76. 740 Aaliannah Anderson F Female Under 12 Mustangs 0:17:17.8 77. 653 Toni Pinkerton F Female 50-59 0:17:14.4 78. 663 Janet Gardner F Female 50-59 0:17:25.9 79. 732 Stephen Watson M Male 12-14 0:17:32.2 80. 637 Linden Swan M Male 50-59 0:17:33.7 81. 724 Najae Gordon M Male 15-19 0:17:35.7 82. 708 Unknown 0:17:37.6 83. 767 Gabrielle Smith F Female Under 12 0:17:40.1 84. 687 Caroline Courtis F Female 60-69 0:17:45.6 85. 748 Claudina Morgan F Female 15-19 Mustangs 0:17:52.9 86. 718 Micah Leon F Female Under 12 Mustangs 0:17:56.1 87. 307 Max McGeough M Male Under 12 345AC 0:18:03.6 88. 639 Rodger Yeomans M Male 60-69 Hash House 0:18:14.7 89. 668 Ivan Jones M Male 40-49 0:18:20.3 90. 62 Paul McGeough M Male 50-59 0:18:24.4 91. 716 Rasario Jeffereson F Female Under 12 0:18:26.1 92. 629 Kaden Hiryok M Male 12-14 345AC 0:18:29.0 93. 258 Kristine Hankins F Female 30-39 0:18:49.7 94. 781 Lisa Strachan F Female 30-39 0:18:59.7 95. 665 Maria Leonce F Female 50-59 0:19:09.7 96. 618 Shayana Windsor F Female 12-14 0:19:10.8 97. 619 Rio Windsor F Female Under 12 0:19:11.3 98. 742 Yvonne Pemberton F Female 50-59 0:19:17.9 99. 530 Marita Superville F Female 40-49 345AC 0:19:36.7 100. 680 Sherdene Bent F Female 40-49 0:19:46.6 101. 747 Cleveland Stewart M Male 40-49 0:19:47.1 102. 754 Vanessa Allard F Female 40-49 0:19:53.0 103. 695 Olivia Samuels F Female 20-29 Mustangs 0:20:19.4 104. 627 Rahzaria Seymour F Female Under 12 0:20:35.7 105. 757 Alexandra Bartlett F Female 20-29 0:20:41.6 106. 717 Daniel Hiryok M Male 40-49 0:20:46.3 107. 615 Avatar Mathura M Male 40-49 0:20:59.0 108. 320 Simone Sheehan F Female 50-59 0:21:00.9 109. 736 Jasmine Freyn F Female 30-39 0:21:03.6 110. 776 Joan Manzano F Female 20-29 0:21:05.0 111. 697 Unknown 0:21:12.7 112. 696 Nakiyah Sairsingh F Female 15-19 Mustangs 0:21:12.8 113. 709 Christine Pablo F Female 30-39 0:21:39.0 114. 616 Brett Hill M Male 50-59 Hash House 0:21:49.2 115. 635 Amber Yates F Female 50-59 345AC 0:21:57.0 116. 676 Jazmin Robinson F Female 12-14 Mustangs 0:21:59.6 117. 622 Abigail Stoddart F Female 20-29 0:22:03.9 118. 621 Andrel Harris M Male 20-29 0:22:04.6 119. 763 Raven Hilliard F Female Under 12 345AC 0:22:09.3 120. 762 Kelly Darling F Female 30-39 0:22:13.5 121. 670 Kate Franklin F Female 30-39 0:22:15.1 122. 782 Unknown 0:22:16.0 123. 755 Jacqueline Reid F Female 40-49 0:22:19.4 124. 395 Diego Bertolazzo M Male 30-39 0:22:22.4 125. 738 Dane Paul M Male 30-39 0:22:36.3 126. 735 Amanda Neysmith F Female 20-29 0:22:40.0 127. 682 Lily Gammage F Female 12-14 0:22:58.6 128. 683 Jack Gammage M Male 12-14 0:22:59.8 129. 769 Patricia Muschette F Female 40-49 0:23:00.6 130. 681 Tom Gammage M Male 50-59 345AC 0:23:02.2 131. 617 Cosabella Windsor F Female Under 12 0:23:15.7 132. 620 Jason Windsor M Male 40-49 0:23:16.1 133. 632 Gayle Sarreal F Female 20-29 0:23:22.6 134. 746 Dorothy Chambers F Female 50-59 0:23:34.2 135. 766 Rafael Elias M Male 20-29 0:23:46.2 136. 768 Patrick Ramirez M Male 20-29 0:23:53.3 137. 761 Revins Connor M Male 40-49 0:23:54.5 138. 715 Mary Jane Scott F Female 30-39 0:23:57.0 139. 650 Elizabeth Westin F Female 15-19 0:24:06.2 140. 624 Anne Kirkwood F Female 30-39 0:24:09.1 141. 719 Lisa Passley F Female 40-49 0:24:09.3 142. 260 Kelly Haaksma F Female 40-49 0:24:14.2 143. 349 Micheal Lockwood M Male 20-29 0:24:14.3 144. 666 Kimberli Miller F Female 20-29 0:24:56.7 145. 733 Janessa Iton F Female Under 12 Mustangs 0:26:58.3 146. 351 Bernard Ebanks M Male 40-49 0:27:01.8 147. 780 Simone Whittaker F Female 40-49 0:27:02.0 148. 739 Tamar Paul F Female 30-39 0:27:28.9 149. 773 Michael Shipley M Male 60-69 0:27:48.9 150. 643 Alexander Davies M Male Under 12 0:28:23.1 151. 644 Roger Davies M Male 70+ Hash House 0:28:27.2 152. 268 Stephany Forbes F Female 40-49 0:29:23.4 153. 77 Jeanne Durant F Female 60-69 0:30:48.2 154. 700 Sue Walton F Female 40-49 0:31:09.2 155. 370 Anna Johnson F Female 40-49 0:31:12.5 156. 605 Joanne Delaney F Female 30-39 0:31:26.2 157. 777 Unknown 0:32:24.4 158. 684 Joanne Gammage F Female 40-49 0:32:25.8 159. 760 Jabez Cambel M Male Under 12 0:33:50.0 Pram 1. 756 Greg Meaker M Male 30-39 0:12:28.3 2. 679 Jonathan Hawkes M Male 30-39 0:14:42.2 3. 659 David Jackson M Male 40-49 Mustangs 0:19:29.1 4. 758 William Steward M Male 60-69 0:19:49.3 5. 774 Wayne Franklin M 0:22:16.2 6. 671 Ems Melland F Female 30-39 0:30:07.9 Pet 1. 306 John Lee M Male 50-59 0:14:00.7 2. 753 Rohan Marshall M Male 40-49 0:24:44.1 3. 672 Mo Webb F Female 60-69 0:24:53.4 4. 658 Melanie Ebanks-Jackson F Female 40-49 0:28:38.6

Fidelity 2 Mile Series – Age Group points Bib Name Club Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Total Female Under 12 723 Rianna Rankin Mustangs 10 2 10 22 716 Rasario Jeffereson 8 8 5 21 718 Micah Leon Mustangs 9 6 6 21 63 Isabella McGeough 345AC 10 9 19 740 Aaliannah Anderson Mustangs 9 8 17 627 Rahzaria Seymour 6 7 3 16 619 Rio Windsor 7 4 11 733 Janessa Iton Mustangs 5 3 8 669 Sophia Franklin 3 5 8 767 Gabrielle Smith 7 7 711 Ameilia Whyte 4 4 617 Cosabella Windsor 4 4 613 Nayeli Dacres 345AC 2 1 3 763 Raven Hilliard 345AC 2 2 Female 12-14 606 Molly Kehoe 345AC 10 10 10 30 611 Mikaeyla Dacres 345AC 9 9 9 27 618 Shayana Windsor 8 8 8 24 676 Jazmin Robinson 7 7 7 21 682 Lily Gammage 6 6 12 Female 15-19 636 Ava Hider 345AC 10 10 10 30 696 Nakiyah Sairsingh Mustangs 9 7 7 23 650 Elizabeth Westin 8 6 6 20 745 Kiara McLaughlin 345AC 9 9 18 748 Claudina Morgan Mustangs 8 8 16 Female 20-29 264 Tiffany Cole 345AC 10 10 10 30 695 Olivia Samuels Mustangs 8 8 9 25 622 Abigail Stoddart 5 5 6 16 692 Danielle Hennings 6 7 13 632 Gayle Sarreal 7 4 11 735 Amanda Neysmith 6 5 11 702 Kameshia Moreno 9 9 721 Samantha Taylor 9 9 757 Alexandra Bartlett 8 8 776 Joan Manzano 7 7 666 Kimberli Miller 4 3 7 256 Blake Clarke-Wint 4 4 699 Kasie Chisholm 3 3 698 Maia Muttoo 2 2 Female 30-39 678 Sian Hawkes 10 10 8 28 257 Gabriela Zilio 9 8 9 26 251 Samantha Farrell 8 6 6 20 749 Emily Davies Hash House 9 10 19 258 Kristine Hankins 7 5 5 17 737 Ana Lazgare 7 7 14 673 Erica Lam 6 3 9 624 Anne Kirkwood 4 4 8 267 Jaqueline Bicudo 5 2 7 781 Lisa Strachan 4 4 736 Jasmine Freyn 1 3 4 670 Kate Franklin 3 3 691 Jodi Mcdonald 2 2 709 Christine Pablo 2 2 762 Kelly Darling 1 1 605 Joanne Delaney 1 1 Female 40-49 634 Nadine Gray 10 10 10 30 603 Emily Harrison 9 8 8 25 648 Jennifer Coleman 8 9 9 26 654 Alyssa Dodson 345AC 7 7 14 528 Carol Mckenzie 6 6 7 19 680 Sherdene Bent 5 3 5 13 530 Marita Superville 345AC 3 4 6 13 754 Vanessa Allard 5 4 9 623 Lisa Watler 4 4 269 Patricia Priestley 2 2 4 755 Jacqueline Reid 3 3 769 Patricia Muschette 2 2 719 Lisa Passley 1 1 260 Kelly Haaksma 1 1 706 Elizabeth Weber 1 1 Female 50-59 653 Toni Pinkerton 10 9 9 28 663 Janet Gardner 9 8 8 25 665 Maria Leonce 7 6 7 20 701 Kat Alexander 10 10 20 675 Renate Dowell 8 7 15 635 Amber Yates 6 4 4 14 320 Simone Sheehan 5 3 5 13 742 Yvonne Pemberton 5 6 11 746 Dorothy Chambers 2 3 5 Female 60-69 687 Caroline Courtis 10 10 10 30 77 Jeanne Durant 7 7 9 23 655 Corrine Glasgow 9 9 18 674 Cathy Frazier 8 8 16 Male Under 12 628 Andrew Peene 345AC 9 9 10 28 25 Joshua Hayden 345AC 10 10 7 27 645 Luke Dodson 345AC 8 8 9 25 626 Kassidy Forrester Mustangs 6 7 6 19 693 Michail Michelin Mustangs 7 8 15 307 Max McGeough 345AC 5 4 5 14 625 Ricardo Ritch Mustangs 4 5 9 643 Alexander Davies 1 2 4 7 743 Benn Superville 345AC 6 6 690 Mason Mcdonald 3 3 609 Aiden Johnson 2 1 3 760 Jabez Cambel 3 3 Male 12-14 527 Levi Superville 345AC 10 10 10 30 726 Juan Pablo Valerio 345AC 9 9 9 27 225 Oisin McGeough 345AC 8 8 8 24 227 Adam Godfrey 345AC 7 7 7 21 259 James Crooks 345AC 6 6 12 610 Evin Johnson 345AC 5 5 5 15 614 Phillip Mathura 345AC 4 4 4 12 656 Thomas Penner 2 3 2 7 772 Jacob Kelly 6 6 714 Rashaad Powery 3 1 1 5 775 Errol Smith 3 3 732 Stephen Watson 1 2 3 Male 15-19 602 Will Edwards 345AC 10 10 10 30 277 Alexander Logvinov 345AC 8 9 8 25 607 Tommy Kehoe 345AC 7 8 9 24 631 Rowan McLean 345AC 6 6 7 19 254 Michael Smikle Mustangs 9 7 1 17 651 Josh Weaver 345AC 5 5 6 16 71 Charles Sokohl 345AC 4 4 3 11 531 Pierre Sokohl 345AC 3 2 2 7 741 Simon Dignan 345AC 5 5 276 Wyatt Bodden 345AC 2 3 5 727 Jeavhon Jackson Mustangs 4 4 274 DauJaughn Murray Mustangs 1 1 2 Male 20-29 646 Sherlock Brooks 345AC 9 9 8 26 232 Brandon Dale 345AC 8 8 7 23 633 Okeve Hamilton 345AC 10 10 2 22 7 Abraham Whittaker 345AC 5 7 6 18 710 Jermaine Brooks 4 10 14 604 Toby Bowles 4 5 5 14 661 Marlon Crowe 6 6 12 688 Matthew Courtis 7 7 252 Fabian McCallum 345AC 3 4 7 649 Edward Westin 1 2 3 6 266 Micheal Testori 345AC 3 3 265 Kendall Ebanks 2 2 621 Andrel Harris 1 1 608 Theo Edman Mustangs 1 1 Male 30-39 630 Radz Intrepid 8 7 10 25 647 Esmond Brown 10 10 20 50001 Shane Delaney 345AC 4 6 8 18 612 Phill Thompson 345AC 9 8 17 730 David Fiebig 3 9 12 630 Radz Intrepid 10 10 744 Leon Barracks 9 9 664 David Stackhouse 7 7 255 Roberto Toffoli 7 7 667 Marius Deysel 6 6 395 Diego Bertolazzo 6 6 720 Piotr Sokoluk 5 5 738 Dane Paul 5 5 226 Derek Bolingbroke 345AC 2 4 6 685 Michael Almendarez 3 2 5 660 Michael Green 1 2 3 Male 40-49 652 JP Hanekom 9 10 10 29 375 Ronaldo Custodio 7 9 9 25 662 Martin Davies Hash House 6 7 8 21 731 Marco Miranda 345AC 6 7 13 358 Simon Garnett 3 3 5 11 397 Sergio Dorea 5 5 10 704 Richard Mansi 4 6 10 49 Andrew Keast 345AC 10 10 355 Rod Viggers 8 8 728 Mick White 8 8 642 Gavin Gray 4 3 7 253 Richard Jones 2 2 4 765 Richard Johnson 4 4 668 Ivan Jones 1 1 1 3 686 Ben Leung 2 2 Male 50-59 284 Paul Wiliams 345AC 10 10 10 30 335 Goncalo Alves 9 8 9 26 502 Robert Powell 345AC 8 7 8 23 657 Mike Penner 6 6 7 19 62 Paul McGeough 4 5 5 14 637 Linden Swan 7 6 13 752 Bill Edwards 345AC 9 9 713 Rale Edwards 5 5 616 Brett Hill Hash House 3 4 7 681 Tom Gammage 345AC 2 3 5 Male 60-69 677 Mark Edmunds 10 9 9 28 639 Rodger Yeomans Hash House 9 8 8 25 729 Chris Sutton 345AC 10 10 20 712 William Steward 8 7 15 773 Michael Shipley 7 7 Male 70+ 644 Roger Davies Hash House 10 10 30 50

Meanwhile, Ava Hider continued her awesome performances as she held off serious challenges from Kiara Mclaughlin and Molly Kehoe for second, third and forth respectively. Ava was also awarded second overall after three races and Molly was third overall.

Mustang's Jermaine Brooks came third today behind Levi in a very quick time of 11:04 holding off Matthew Courtis who is more renowned for his swimming prowess; just get him on a bike and we may have a Triathlon champion. Others behind improved on their previous week's showing as Sherlock Brooks, Juan Pablo, Brandon Dale and Abraham Whittaker improved by over 10 seconds.

Full results of race 3 immediately below, with age group points underneath. Thanks again to Phoenix AC for organising, to Fidelity Bank for sponsoring and to all volunteers who help in any capacity.

