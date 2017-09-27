Edwards, Cole run personal bests to win third ‘Fidelity Two-Mile’ race

Will Edwards and Tiffany Cole made it three in a row, running personal bests in their third straight win in the final leg of the ‘Fidelity Two-Mile’ series. Cole became the first female in the race’s history to break the 12 minutes barrier with a time of 11:48, while Edwards continued to dominate with a time 10:17.
In the previous two races, Okeve Hamilton took second spot behind Edwards giving his 18 points, with his nearest rival Levi Superville going into the last race with just 16 points and a lot of work to do in order to leap ahead. Superville took advantage to secure second place, beating his target time by 1 second (10:59). The extra 9 points moved him to second overall over three races.
Mustang’s Jermaine Brooks came third in a very quick time of 11:04, holding off Matthew Courtis who is more renowned for his swimming prowess. Other runners such as Sherlock Brooks, Juan Pablo, Brandon Dale and Abraham Whittaker all improved on their times by over 10 seconds.
For the women, Ava Hider continued her solid performances holding off serious challenges from Kiara Mclaughlin and Molly Kehoe for second and third respectively. Hider placed second overall after three races. Kehoe was third overall.
|Fidelity 2 Mile Series 2017 – Overall Results
|Posn
|Bib
|Name
|Sex
|AG
|Club
|Time
|1.
|602
|Will Edwards
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:10:17.8
|2.
|527
|Levi Superville
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:10:59.0
|3.
|710
|Jermaine Brooks
|M
|Male 20-29
|Mustangs
|0:11:04.2
|4.
|688
|Matthew Courtis
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:11:08.0
|5.
|646
|Sherlock Brooks
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:10.0
|6.
|726
|Juan Pablo Valerio
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:11:13.8
|7.
|232
|Brandon Dale
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:17.7
|8.
|7
|Abraham Whittaker
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:20.7
|9.
|607
|Tommy Kehoe
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:11:21.2
|10.
|277
|Alexander Logvinov
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:11:38.0
|11.
|264
|Tiffany Cole
|F
|Female 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:48.0
|12.
|225
|Oisin McGeough
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:11:58.2
|13.
|195
|Rowan McLean
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:03.7
|14.
|604
|Toby Bowles
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:12:03.8
|15.
|284
|Paul Wiliams
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:12:12.9
|16.
|227
|Adam Godfrey
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:12:15.1
|17.
|652
|JP Hanekom
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:12:15.2
|18.
|651
|Josh Weaver
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:34.6
|19.
|741
|Simon Dignan
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:35.1
|20.
|630
|Radz Intrepid
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:12:36.9
|21.
|252
|Fabian McCallum
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:12:40.9
|22.
|727
|Jeavhon Jackson
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:12:50.7
|23.
|588
|Unknown
|M
|0:12:50.8
|24.
|649
|Edward Westin
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:12:52.6
|25.
|636
|Ava Hider
|F
|Female 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:58.8
|26.
|335
|Goncalo Alves
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:12:59.9
|27.
|633
|Okeve Hamilton
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:13:11.3
|28.
|745
|Kiara McLaughlin
|F
|Female 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:16.6
|29.
|606
|Molly Kehoe
|F
|Female 12-14
|345AC
|0:13:20.3
|30.
|71
|Charles Sokohl
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:20.3
|31.
|531
|Pierre Sokohl
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:21.7
|32.
|729
|Chris Sutton
|M
|Male 60-69
|345AC
|0:13:27.5
|33.
|375
|Ronaldo Custodio
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:13:30.0
|34.
|634
|Nadine Gray
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:13:40.6
|35.
|730
|David Fiebig
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:13:40.6
|36.
|50001
|Shane Delaney
|M
|Male 30-39
|345AC
|0:13:42.6
|37.
|254
|Michael Smikle
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:13:46.0
|38.
|274
|DauJaughn Murray
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:13:46.5
|39.
|662
|Martin Davies
|M
|Male 40-49
|Hash House
|0:13:48.4
|40.
|731
|Marco Miranda
|M
|Male 40-49
|345AC
|0:13:59.4
|41.
|502
|Robert Powell
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:14:00.5
|42.
|749
|Emily Davies
|F
|Female 30-39
|Hash House
|0:14:05.8
|43.
|628
|Andrew Peene
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:14:06.3
|44.
|648
|Jennifer Coleman
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:14:07.1
|45.
|257
|Gabriela Zilio
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:14:14.3
|46.
|678
|Sian Hawkes
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:14:20.9
|47.
|759
|Donjae Blake
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:14:26.3
|48.
|603
|Emily Harrison
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:14:32.0
|49.
|611
|Mikaeyla Dacres
|F
|Female 12-14
|345AC
|0:14:32.4
|50.
|704
|Richard Mansi
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:14:35.8
|51.
|772
|Jacob Kelly
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:15:04.7
|52.
|645
|Luke Dodson
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:15:10.0
|53.
|610
|Evin Johnson
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:15:19.8
|55.
|723
|Rianna Rankin
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:15:22.5
|54.
|614
|Phillip Mathura
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:15:22.5
|56.
|693
|Michail Michelin
|M
|Male Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:15:30.8
|57.
|358
|Simon Garnett
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:15:32.8
|58.
|333
|Matthew Godfrey
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:15:36.3
|59.
|25
|Joshua Hayden
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:15:39.2
|60.
|701
|Kat Alexander
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:15:48.5
|61.
|63
|Isabella McGeough
|F
|Female Under 12
|345AC
|0:15:52.4
|62.
|775
|Errol Smith
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:16:03.6
|63.
|656
|Thomas Penner
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:16:03.8
|64.
|737
|Ana Lazgare
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:16:20.4
|65.
|765
|Richard Johnson
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:30.1
|66.
|714
|Rashaad Powery
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:16:31.8
|67.
|642
|Gavin Gray
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:31.9
|68.
|626
|Kassidy Forrester
|M
|Male Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:16:38.1
|69.
|255
|Roberto Toffoli
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:16:46.7
|70.
|528
|Carol Mckenzie
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:16:52.1
|71.
|686
|Ben Leung
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:53.1
|72.
|657
|Mike Penner
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:17:00.3
|73.
|638
|George Hider
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:17:06.0
|74.
|251
|Samantha Farrell
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:17:07.2
|75.
|677
|Mark Edmunds
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:17:12.0
|76.
|740
|Aaliannah Anderson
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:17:17.8
|77.
|653
|Toni Pinkerton
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:17:14.4
|78.
|663
|Janet Gardner
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:17:25.9
|79.
|732
|Stephen Watson
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:17:32.2
|80.
|637
|Linden Swan
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:17:33.7
|81.
|724
|Najae Gordon
|M
|Male 15-19
|0:17:35.7
|82.
|708
|Unknown
|0:17:37.6
|83.
|767
|Gabrielle Smith
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:17:40.1
|84.
|687
|Caroline Courtis
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:17:45.6
|85.
|748
|Claudina Morgan
|F
|Female 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:17:52.9
|86.
|718
|Micah Leon
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:17:56.1
|87.
|307
|Max McGeough
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:18:03.6
|88.
|639
|Rodger Yeomans
|M
|Male 60-69
|Hash House
|0:18:14.7
|89.
|668
|Ivan Jones
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:18:20.3
|90.
|62
|Paul McGeough
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:18:24.4
|91.
|716
|Rasario Jeffereson
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:18:26.1
|92.
|629
|Kaden Hiryok
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:18:29.0
|93.
|258
|Kristine Hankins
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:18:49.7
|94.
|781
|Lisa Strachan
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:18:59.7
|95.
|665
|Maria Leonce
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:19:09.7
|96.
|618
|Shayana Windsor
|F
|Female 12-14
|0:19:10.8
|97.
|619
|Rio Windsor
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:19:11.3
|98.
|742
|Yvonne Pemberton
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:19:17.9
|99.
|530
|Marita Superville
|F
|Female 40-49
|345AC
|0:19:36.7
|100.
|680
|Sherdene Bent
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:19:46.6
|101.
|747
|Cleveland Stewart
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:19:47.1
|102.
|754
|Vanessa Allard
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:19:53.0
|103.
|695
|Olivia Samuels
|F
|Female 20-29
|Mustangs
|0:20:19.4
|104.
|627
|Rahzaria Seymour
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:20:35.7
|105.
|757
|Alexandra Bartlett
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:20:41.6
|106.
|717
|Daniel Hiryok
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:20:46.3
|107.
|615
|Avatar Mathura
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:20:59.0
|108.
|320
|Simone Sheehan
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:21:00.9
|109.
|736
|Jasmine Freyn
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:21:03.6
|110.
|776
|Joan Manzano
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:21:05.0
|111.
|697
|Unknown
|0:21:12.7
|112.
|696
|Nakiyah Sairsingh
|F
|Female 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:21:12.8
|113.
|709
|Christine Pablo
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:21:39.0
|114.
|616
|Brett Hill
|M
|Male 50-59
|Hash House
|0:21:49.2
|115.
|635
|Amber Yates
|F
|Female 50-59
|345AC
|0:21:57.0
|116.
|676
|Jazmin Robinson
|F
|Female 12-14
|Mustangs
|0:21:59.6
|117.
|622
|Abigail Stoddart
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:22:03.9
|118.
|621
|Andrel Harris
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:22:04.6
|119.
|763
|Raven Hilliard
|F
|Female Under 12
|345AC
|0:22:09.3
|120.
|762
|Kelly Darling
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:22:13.5
|121.
|670
|Kate Franklin
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:22:15.1
|122.
|782
|Unknown
|0:22:16.0
|123.
|755
|Jacqueline Reid
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:22:19.4
|124.
|395
|Diego Bertolazzo
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:22:22.4
|125.
|738
|Dane Paul
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:22:36.3
|126.
|735
|Amanda Neysmith
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:22:40.0
|127.
|682
|Lily Gammage
|F
|Female 12-14
|0:22:58.6
|128.
|683
|Jack Gammage
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:22:59.8
|129.
|769
|Patricia Muschette
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:23:00.6
|130.
|681
|Tom Gammage
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:23:02.2
|131.
|617
|Cosabella Windsor
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:23:15.7
|132.
|620
|Jason Windsor
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:23:16.1
|133.
|632
|Gayle Sarreal
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:23:22.6
|134.
|746
|Dorothy Chambers
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:23:34.2
|135.
|766
|Rafael Elias
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:23:46.2
|136.
|768
|Patrick Ramirez
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:23:53.3
|137.
|761
|Revins Connor
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:23:54.5
|138.
|715
|Mary Jane Scott
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:23:57.0
|139.
|650
|Elizabeth Westin
|F
|Female 15-19
|0:24:06.2
|140.
|624
|Anne Kirkwood
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:24:09.1
|141.
|719
|Lisa Passley
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:24:09.3
|142.
|260
|Kelly Haaksma
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:24:14.2
|143.
|349
|Micheal Lockwood
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:24:14.3
|144.
|666
|Kimberli Miller
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:24:56.7
|145.
|733
|Janessa Iton
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:26:58.3
|146.
|351
|Bernard Ebanks
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:27:01.8
|147.
|780
|Simone Whittaker
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:27:02.0
|148.
|739
|Tamar Paul
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:27:28.9
|149.
|773
|Michael Shipley
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:27:48.9
|150.
|643
|Alexander Davies
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:28:23.1
|151.
|644
|Roger Davies
|M
|Male 70+
|Hash House
|0:28:27.2
|152.
|268
|Stephany Forbes
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:29:23.4
|153.
|77
|Jeanne Durant
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:30:48.2
|154.
|700
|Sue Walton
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:31:09.2
|155.
|370
|Anna Johnson
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:31:12.5
|156.
|605
|Joanne Delaney
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:31:26.2
|157.
|777
|Unknown
|0:32:24.4
|158.
|684
|Joanne Gammage
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:32:25.8
|159.
|760
|Jabez Cambel
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:33:50.0
|Pram
|1.
|756
|Greg Meaker
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:12:28.3
|2.
|679
|Jonathan Hawkes
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:14:42.2
|3.
|659
|David Jackson
|M
|Male 40-49
|Mustangs
|0:19:29.1
|4.
|758
|William Steward
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:19:49.3
|5.
|774
|Wayne Franklin
|M
|0:22:16.2
|6.
|671
|Ems Melland
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:30:07.9
|Pet
|1.
|306
|John Lee
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:14:00.7
|2.
|753
|Rohan Marshall
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:24:44.1
|3.
|672
|Mo Webb
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:24:53.4
|4.
|658
|Melanie Ebanks-Jackson
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:28:38.6
|Fidelity 2 Mile Series – Age Group points
|Bib
|Name
|Club
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Total
|Female Under 12
|723
|Rianna Rankin
|Mustangs
|10
|2
|10
|22
|716
|Rasario Jeffereson
|8
|8
|5
|21
|718
|Micah Leon
|Mustangs
|9
|6
|6
|21
|63
|Isabella McGeough
|345AC
|10
|9
|19
|740
|Aaliannah Anderson
|Mustangs
|9
|8
|17
|627
|Rahzaria Seymour
|6
|7
|3
|16
|619
|Rio Windsor
|7
|4
|11
|733
|Janessa Iton
|Mustangs
|5
|3
|8
|669
|Sophia Franklin
|3
|5
|8
|767
|Gabrielle Smith
|7
|7
|711
|Ameilia Whyte
|4
|4
|617
|Cosabella Windsor
|4
|4
|613
|Nayeli Dacres
|345AC
|2
|1
|3
|763
|Raven Hilliard
|345AC
|2
|2
|Female 12-14
|606
|Molly Kehoe
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|611
|Mikaeyla Dacres
|345AC
|9
|9
|9
|27
|618
|Shayana Windsor
|8
|8
|8
|24
|676
|Jazmin Robinson
|7
|7
|7
|21
|682
|Lily Gammage
|6
|6
|12
|Female 15-19
|636
|Ava Hider
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|696
|Nakiyah Sairsingh
|Mustangs
|9
|7
|7
|23
|650
|Elizabeth Westin
|8
|6
|6
|20
|745
|Kiara McLaughlin
|345AC
|9
|9
|18
|748
|Claudina Morgan
|Mustangs
|8
|8
|16
|Female 20-29
|264
|Tiffany Cole
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|695
|Olivia Samuels
|Mustangs
|8
|8
|9
|25
|622
|Abigail Stoddart
|5
|5
|6
|16
|692
|Danielle Hennings
|6
|7
|13
|632
|Gayle Sarreal
|7
|4
|11
|735
|Amanda Neysmith
|6
|5
|11
|702
|Kameshia Moreno
|9
|9
|721
|Samantha Taylor
|9
|9
|757
|Alexandra Bartlett
|8
|8
|776
|Joan Manzano
|7
|7
|666
|Kimberli Miller
|4
|3
|7
|256
|Blake Clarke-Wint
|4
|4
|699
|Kasie Chisholm
|3
|3
|698
|Maia Muttoo
|2
|2
|Female 30-39
|678
|Sian Hawkes
|10
|10
|8
|28
|257
|Gabriela Zilio
|9
|8
|9
|26
|251
|Samantha Farrell
|8
|6
|6
|20
|749
|Emily Davies
|Hash House
|9
|10
|19
|258
|Kristine Hankins
|7
|5
|5
|17
|737
|Ana Lazgare
|7
|7
|14
|673
|Erica Lam
|6
|3
|9
|624
|Anne Kirkwood
|4
|4
|8
|267
|Jaqueline Bicudo
|5
|2
|7
|781
|Lisa Strachan
|4
|4
|736
|Jasmine Freyn
|1
|3
|4
|670
|Kate Franklin
|3
|3
|691
|Jodi Mcdonald
|2
|2
|709
|Christine Pablo
|2
|2
|762
|Kelly Darling
|1
|1
|605
|Joanne Delaney
|1
|1
|Female 40-49
|634
|Nadine Gray
|10
|10
|10
|30
|603
|Emily Harrison
|9
|8
|8
|25
|648
|Jennifer Coleman
|8
|9
|9
|26
|654
|Alyssa Dodson
|345AC
|7
|7
|14
|528
|Carol Mckenzie
|6
|6
|7
|19
|680
|Sherdene Bent
|5
|3
|5
|13
|530
|Marita Superville
|345AC
|3
|4
|6
|13
|754
|Vanessa Allard
|5
|4
|9
|623
|Lisa Watler
|4
|4
|269
|Patricia Priestley
|2
|2
|4
|755
|Jacqueline Reid
|3
|3
|769
|Patricia Muschette
|2
|2
|719
|Lisa Passley
|1
|1
|260
|Kelly Haaksma
|1
|1
|706
|Elizabeth Weber
|1
|1
|Female 50-59
|653
|Toni Pinkerton
|10
|9
|9
|28
|663
|Janet Gardner
|9
|8
|8
|25
|665
|Maria Leonce
|7
|6
|7
|20
|701
|Kat Alexander
|10
|10
|20
|675
|Renate Dowell
|8
|7
|15
|635
|Amber Yates
|6
|4
|4
|14
|320
|Simone Sheehan
|5
|3
|5
|13
|742
|Yvonne Pemberton
|5
|6
|11
|746
|Dorothy Chambers
|2
|3
|5
|Female 60-69
|687
|Caroline Courtis
|10
|10
|10
|30
|77
|Jeanne Durant
|7
|7
|9
|23
|655
|Corrine Glasgow
|9
|9
|18
|674
|Cathy Frazier
|8
|8
|16
|Male Under 12
|628
|Andrew Peene
|345AC
|9
|9
|10
|28
|25
|Joshua Hayden
|345AC
|10
|10
|7
|27
|645
|Luke Dodson
|345AC
|8
|8
|9
|25
|626
|Kassidy Forrester
|Mustangs
|6
|7
|6
|19
|693
|Michail Michelin
|Mustangs
|7
|8
|15
|307
|Max McGeough
|345AC
|5
|4
|5
|14
|625
|Ricardo Ritch
|Mustangs
|4
|5
|9
|643
|Alexander Davies
|1
|2
|4
|7
|743
|Benn Superville
|345AC
|6
|6
|690
|Mason Mcdonald
|3
|3
|609
|Aiden Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|760
|Jabez Cambel
|3
|3
|Male 12-14
|527
|Levi Superville
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|726
|Juan Pablo Valerio
|345AC
|9
|9
|9
|27
|225
|Oisin McGeough
|345AC
|8
|8
|8
|24
|227
|Adam Godfrey
|345AC
|7
|7
|7
|21
|259
|James Crooks
|345AC
|6
|6
|12
|610
|Evin Johnson
|345AC
|5
|5
|5
|15
|614
|Phillip Mathura
|345AC
|4
|4
|4
|12
|656
|Thomas Penner
|2
|3
|2
|7
|772
|Jacob Kelly
|6
|6
|714
|Rashaad Powery
|3
|1
|1
|5
|775
|Errol Smith
|3
|3
|732
|Stephen Watson
|1
|2
|3
|Male 15-19
|602
|Will Edwards
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|277
|Alexander Logvinov
|345AC
|8
|9
|8
|25
|607
|Tommy Kehoe
|345AC
|7
|8
|9
|24
|631
|Rowan McLean
|345AC
|6
|6
|7
|19
|254
|Michael Smikle
|Mustangs
|9
|7
|1
|17
|651
|Josh Weaver
|345AC
|5
|5
|6
|16
|71
|Charles Sokohl
|345AC
|4
|4
|3
|11
|531
|Pierre Sokohl
|345AC
|3
|2
|2
|7
|741
|Simon Dignan
|345AC
|5
|5
|276
|Wyatt Bodden
|345AC
|2
|3
|5
|727
|Jeavhon Jackson
|Mustangs
|4
|4
|274
|DauJaughn Murray
|Mustangs
|1
|1
|2
|Male 20-29
|646
|Sherlock Brooks
|345AC
|9
|9
|8
|26
|232
|Brandon Dale
|345AC
|8
|8
|7
|23
|633
|Okeve Hamilton
|345AC
|10
|10
|2
|22
|7
|Abraham Whittaker
|345AC
|5
|7
|6
|18
|710
|Jermaine Brooks
|4
|10
|14
|604
|Toby Bowles
|4
|5
|5
|14
|661
|Marlon Crowe
|6
|6
|12
|688
|Matthew Courtis
|7
|7
|252
|Fabian McCallum
|345AC
|3
|4
|7
|649
|Edward Westin
|1
|2
|3
|6
|266
|Micheal Testori
|345AC
|3
|3
|265
|Kendall Ebanks
|2
|2
|621
|Andrel Harris
|1
|1
|608
|Theo Edman
|Mustangs
|1
|1
|Male 30-39
|630
|Radz Intrepid
|8
|7
|10
|25
|647
|Esmond Brown
|10
|10
|20
|50001
|Shane Delaney
|345AC
|4
|6
|8
|18
|612
|Phill Thompson
|345AC
|9
|8
|17
|730
|David Fiebig
|3
|9
|12
|630
|Radz Intrepid
|10
|10
|744
|Leon Barracks
|9
|9
|664
|David Stackhouse
|7
|7
|255
|Roberto Toffoli
|7
|7
|667
|Marius Deysel
|6
|6
|395
|Diego Bertolazzo
|6
|6
|720
|Piotr Sokoluk
|5
|5
|738
|Dane Paul
|5
|5
|226
|Derek Bolingbroke
|345AC
|2
|4
|6
|685
|Michael Almendarez
|3
|2
|5
|660
|Michael Green
|1
|2
|3
|Male 40-49
|652
|JP Hanekom
|9
|10
|10
|29
|375
|Ronaldo Custodio
|7
|9
|9
|25
|662
|Martin Davies
|Hash House
|6
|7
|8
|21
|731
|Marco Miranda
|345AC
|6
|7
|13
|358
|Simon Garnett
|3
|3
|5
|11
|397
|Sergio Dorea
|5
|5
|10
|704
|Richard Mansi
|4
|6
|10
|49
|Andrew Keast
|345AC
|10
|10
|355
|Rod Viggers
|8
|8
|728
|Mick White
|8
|8
|642
|Gavin Gray
|4
|3
|7
|253
|Richard Jones
|2
|2
|4
|765
|Richard Johnson
|4
|4
|668
|Ivan Jones
|1
|1
|1
|3
|686
|Ben Leung
|2
|2
|Male 50-59
|284
|Paul Wiliams
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|335
|Goncalo Alves
|9
|8
|9
|26
|502
|Robert Powell
|345AC
|8
|7
|8
|23
|657
|Mike Penner
|6
|6
|7
|19
|62
|Paul McGeough
|4
|5
|5
|14
|637
|Linden Swan
|7
|6
|13
|752
|Bill Edwards
|345AC
|9
|9
|713
|Rale Edwards
|5
|5
|616
|Brett Hill
|Hash House
|3
|4
|7
|681
|Tom Gammage
|345AC
|2
|3
|5
|Male 60-69
|677
|Mark Edmunds
|10
|9
|9
|28
|639
|Rodger Yeomans
|Hash House
|9
|8
|8
|25
|729
|Chris Sutton
|345AC
|10
|10
|20
|712
|William Steward
|8
|7
|15
|773
|Michael Shipley
|7
|7
|Male 70+
|644
|Roger Davies
|Hash House
|10
|10
|30
|50
Meanwhile, Ava Hider continued her awesome performances as she held off serious challenges from Kiara Mclaughlin and Molly Kehoe for second, third and forth respectively. Ava was also awarded second overall after three races and Molly was third overall.
Mustang’s Jermaine Brooks came third today behind Levi in a very quick time of 11:04 holding off Matthew Courtis who is more renowned for his swimming prowess; just get him on a bike and we may have a Triathlon champion. Others behind improved on their previous week’s showing as Sherlock Brooks, Juan Pablo, Brandon Dale and Abraham Whittaker improved by over 10 seconds.
Full results of race 3 immediately below, with age group points underneath. Thanks again to Phoenix AC for organising, to Fidelity Bank for sponsoring and to all volunteers who help in any capacity.
|Fidelity 2 Mile Series 2017 – Overall Results
|Posn
|Bib
|Name
|Sex
|AG
|Club
|Time
|1.
|602
|Will Edwards
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:10:17.8
|2.
|527
|Levi Superville
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:10:59.0
|3.
|710
|Jermaine Brooks
|M
|Male 20-29
|Mustangs
|0:11:04.2
|4.
|688
|Matthew Courtis
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:11:08.0
|5.
|646
|Sherlock Brooks
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:10.0
|6.
|726
|Juan Pablo Valerio
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:11:13.8
|7.
|232
|Brandon Dale
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:17.7
|8.
|7
|Abraham Whittaker
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:20.7
|9.
|607
|Tommy Kehoe
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:11:21.2
|10.
|277
|Alexander Logvinov
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:11:38.0
|11.
|264
|Tiffany Cole
|F
|Female 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:48.0
|12.
|225
|Oisin McGeough
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:11:58.2
|13.
|195
|Rowan McLean
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:03.7
|14.
|604
|Toby Bowles
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:12:03.8
|15.
|284
|Paul Wiliams
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:12:12.9
|16.
|227
|Adam Godfrey
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:12:15.1
|17.
|652
|JP Hanekom
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:12:15.2
|18.
|651
|Josh Weaver
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:34.6
|19.
|741
|Simon Dignan
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:35.1
|20.
|630
|Radz Intrepid
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:12:36.9
|21.
|252
|Fabian McCallum
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:12:40.9
|22.
|727
|Jeavhon Jackson
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:12:50.7
|23.
|588
|Unknown
|M
|0:12:50.8
|24.
|649
|Edward Westin
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:12:52.6
|25.
|636
|Ava Hider
|F
|Female 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:58.8
|26.
|335
|Goncalo Alves
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:12:59.9
|27.
|633
|Okeve Hamilton
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:13:11.3
|28.
|745
|Kiara McLaughlin
|F
|Female 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:16.6
|29.
|606
|Molly Kehoe
|F
|Female 12-14
|345AC
|0:13:20.3
|30.
|71
|Charles Sokohl
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:20.3
|31.
|531
|Pierre Sokohl
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:21.7
|32.
|729
|Chris Sutton
|M
|Male 60-69
|345AC
|0:13:27.5
|33.
|375
|Ronaldo Custodio
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:13:30.0
|34.
|634
|Nadine Gray
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:13:40.6
|35.
|730
|David Fiebig
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:13:40.6
|36.
|50001
|Shane Delaney
|M
|Male 30-39
|345AC
|0:13:42.6
|37.
|254
|Michael Smikle
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:13:46.0
|38.
|274
|DauJaughn Murray
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:13:46.5
|39.
|662
|Martin Davies
|M
|Male 40-49
|Hash House
|0:13:48.4
|40.
|731
|Marco Miranda
|M
|Male 40-49
|345AC
|0:13:59.4
|41.
|502
|Robert Powell
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:14:00.5
|42.
|749
|Emily Davies
|F
|Female 30-39
|Hash House
|0:14:05.8
|43.
|628
|Andrew Peene
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:14:06.3
|44.
|648
|Jennifer Coleman
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:14:07.1
|45.
|257
|Gabriela Zilio
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:14:14.3
|46.
|678
|Sian Hawkes
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:14:20.9
|47.
|759
|Donjae Blake
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:14:26.3
|48.
|603
|Emily Harrison
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:14:32.0
|49.
|611
|Mikaeyla Dacres
|F
|Female 12-14
|345AC
|0:14:32.4
|50.
|704
|Richard Mansi
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:14:35.8
|51.
|772
|Jacob Kelly
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:15:04.7
|52.
|645
|Luke Dodson
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:15:10.0
|53.
|610
|Evin Johnson
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:15:19.8
|55.
|723
|Rianna Rankin
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:15:22.5
|54.
|614
|Phillip Mathura
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:15:22.5
|56.
|693
|Michail Michelin
|M
|Male Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:15:30.8
|57.
|358
|Simon Garnett
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:15:32.8
|58.
|333
|Matthew Godfrey
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:15:36.3
|59.
|25
|Joshua Hayden
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:15:39.2
|60.
|701
|Kat Alexander
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:15:48.5
|61.
|63
|Isabella McGeough
|F
|Female Under 12
|345AC
|0:15:52.4
|62.
|775
|Errol Smith
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:16:03.6
|63.
|656
|Thomas Penner
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:16:03.8
|64.
|737
|Ana Lazgare
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:16:20.4
|65.
|765
|Richard Johnson
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:30.1
|66.
|714
|Rashaad Powery
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:16:31.8
|67.
|642
|Gavin Gray
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:31.9
|68.
|626
|Kassidy Forrester
|M
|Male Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:16:38.1
|69.
|255
|Roberto Toffoli
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:16:46.7
|70.
|528
|Carol Mckenzie
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:16:52.1
|71.
|686
|Ben Leung
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:53.1
|72.
|657
|Mike Penner
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:17:00.3
|73.
|638
|George Hider
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:17:06.0
|74.
|251
|Samantha Farrell
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:17:07.2
|75.
|677
|Mark Edmunds
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:17:12.0
|76.
|740
|Aaliannah Anderson
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:17:17.8
|77.
|653
|Toni Pinkerton
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:17:14.4
|78.
|663
|Janet Gardner
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:17:25.9
|79.
|732
|Stephen Watson
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:17:32.2
|80.
|637
|Linden Swan
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:17:33.7
|81.
|724
|Najae Gordon
|M
|Male 15-19
|0:17:35.7
|82.
|708
|Unknown
|0:17:37.6
|83.
|767
|Gabrielle Smith
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:17:40.1
|84.
|687
|Caroline Courtis
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:17:45.6
|85.
|748
|Claudina Morgan
|F
|Female 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:17:52.9
|86.
|718
|Micah Leon
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:17:56.1
|87.
|307
|Max McGeough
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:18:03.6
|88.
|639
|Rodger Yeomans
|M
|Male 60-69
|Hash House
|0:18:14.7
|89.
|668
|Ivan Jones
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:18:20.3
|90.
|62
|Paul McGeough
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:18:24.4
|91.
|716
|Rasario Jeffereson
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:18:26.1
|92.
|629
|Kaden Hiryok
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:18:29.0
|93.
|258
|Kristine Hankins
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:18:49.7
|94.
|781
|Lisa Strachan
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:18:59.7
|95.
|665
|Maria Leonce
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:19:09.7
|96.
|618
|Shayana Windsor
|F
|Female 12-14
|0:19:10.8
|97.
|619
|Rio Windsor
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:19:11.3
|98.
|742
|Yvonne Pemberton
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:19:17.9
|99.
|530
|Marita Superville
|F
|Female 40-49
|345AC
|0:19:36.7
|100.
|680
|Sherdene Bent
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:19:46.6
|101.
|747
|Cleveland Stewart
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:19:47.1
|102.
|754
|Vanessa Allard
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:19:53.0
|103.
|695
|Olivia Samuels
|F
|Female 20-29
|Mustangs
|0:20:19.4
|104.
|627
|Rahzaria Seymour
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:20:35.7
|105.
|757
|Alexandra Bartlett
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:20:41.6
|106.
|717
|Daniel Hiryok
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:20:46.3
|107.
|615
|Avatar Mathura
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:20:59.0
|108.
|320
|Simone Sheehan
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:21:00.9
|109.
|736
|Jasmine Freyn
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:21:03.6
|110.
|776
|Joan Manzano
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:21:05.0
|111.
|697
|Unknown
|0:21:12.7
|112.
|696
|Nakiyah Sairsingh
|F
|Female 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:21:12.8
|113.
|709
|Christine Pablo
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:21:39.0
|114.
|616
|Brett Hill
|M
|Male 50-59
|Hash House
|0:21:49.2
|115.
|635
|Amber Yates
|F
|Female 50-59
|345AC
|0:21:57.0
|116.
|676
|Jazmin Robinson
|F
|Female 12-14
|Mustangs
|0:21:59.6
|117.
|622
|Abigail Stoddart
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:22:03.9
|118.
|621
|Andrel Harris
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:22:04.6
|119.
|763
|Raven Hilliard
|F
|Female Under 12
|345AC
|0:22:09.3
|120.
|762
|Kelly Darling
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:22:13.5
|121.
|670
|Kate Franklin
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:22:15.1
|122.
|782
|Unknown
|0:22:16.0
|123.
|755
|Jacqueline Reid
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:22:19.4
|124.
|395
|Diego Bertolazzo
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:22:22.4
|125.
|738
|Dane Paul
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:22:36.3
|126.
|735
|Amanda Neysmith
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:22:40.0
|127.
|682
|Lily Gammage
|F
|Female 12-14
|0:22:58.6
|128.
|683
|Jack Gammage
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:22:59.8
|129.
|769
|Patricia Muschette
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:23:00.6
|130.
|681
|Tom Gammage
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:23:02.2
|131.
|617
|Cosabella Windsor
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:23:15.7
|132.
|620
|Jason Windsor
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:23:16.1
|133.
|632
|Gayle Sarreal
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:23:22.6
|134.
|746
|Dorothy Chambers
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:23:34.2
|135.
|766
|Rafael Elias
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:23:46.2
|136.
|768
|Patrick Ramirez
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:23:53.3
|137.
|761
|Revins Connor
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:23:54.5
|138.
|715
|Mary Jane Scott
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:23:57.0
|139.
|650
|Elizabeth Westin
|F
|Female 15-19
|0:24:06.2
|140.
|624
|Anne Kirkwood
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:24:09.1
|141.
|719
|Lisa Passley
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:24:09.3
|142.
|260
|Kelly Haaksma
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:24:14.2
|143.
|349
|Micheal Lockwood
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:24:14.3
|144.
|666
|Kimberli Miller
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:24:56.7
|145.
|733
|Janessa Iton
|F
|Female Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:26:58.3
|146.
|351
|Bernard Ebanks
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:27:01.8
|147.
|780
|Simone Whittaker
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:27:02.0
|148.
|739
|Tamar Paul
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:27:28.9
|149.
|773
|Michael Shipley
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:27:48.9
|150.
|643
|Alexander Davies
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:28:23.1
|151.
|644
|Roger Davies
|M
|Male 70+
|Hash House
|0:28:27.2
|152.
|268
|Stephany Forbes
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:29:23.4
|153.
|77
|Jeanne Durant
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:30:48.2
|154.
|700
|Sue Walton
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:31:09.2
|155.
|370
|Anna Johnson
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:31:12.5
|156.
|605
|Joanne Delaney
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:31:26.2
|157.
|777
|Unknown
|0:32:24.4
|158.
|684
|Joanne Gammage
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:32:25.8
|159.
|760
|Jabez Cambel
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:33:50.0
|Pram
|1.
|756
|Greg Meaker
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:12:28.3
|2.
|679
|Jonathan Hawkes
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:14:42.2
|3.
|659
|David Jackson
|M
|Male 40-49
|Mustangs
|0:19:29.1
|4.
|758
|William Steward
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:19:49.3
|5.
|774
|Wayne Franklin
|M
|0:22:16.2
|6.
|671
|Ems Melland
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:30:07.9
|Pet
|1.
|306
|John Lee
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:14:00.7
|2.
|753
|Rohan Marshall
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:24:44.1
|3.
|672
|Mo Webb
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:24:53.4
|4.
|658
|Melanie Ebanks-Jackson
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:28:38.6
|Fidelity 2 Mile Series – Age Group points
|Bib
|Name
|Club
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Total
|Female Under 12
|723
|Rianna Rankin
|Mustangs
|10
|2
|10
|22
|716
|Rasario Jeffereson
|8
|8
|5
|21
|718
|Micah Leon
|Mustangs
|9
|6
|6
|21
|63
|Isabella McGeough
|345AC
|10
|9
|19
|740
|Aaliannah Anderson
|Mustangs
|9
|8
|17
|627
|Rahzaria Seymour
|6
|7
|3
|16
|619
|Rio Windsor
|7
|4
|11
|733
|Janessa Iton
|Mustangs
|5
|3
|8
|669
|Sophia Franklin
|3
|5
|8
|767
|Gabrielle Smith
|7
|7
|711
|Ameilia Whyte
|4
|4
|617
|Cosabella Windsor
|4
|4
|613
|Nayeli Dacres
|345AC
|2
|1
|3
|763
|Raven Hilliard
|345AC
|2
|2
|Female 12-14
|606
|Molly Kehoe
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|611
|Mikaeyla Dacres
|345AC
|9
|9
|9
|27
|618
|Shayana Windsor
|8
|8
|8
|24
|676
|Jazmin Robinson
|7
|7
|7
|21
|682
|Lily Gammage
|6
|6
|12
|Female 15-19
|636
|Ava Hider
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|696
|Nakiyah Sairsingh
|Mustangs
|9
|7
|7
|23
|650
|Elizabeth Westin
|8
|6
|6
|20
|745
|Kiara McLaughlin
|345AC
|9
|9
|18
|748
|Claudina Morgan
|Mustangs
|8
|8
|16
|Female 20-29
|264
|Tiffany Cole
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|695
|Olivia Samuels
|Mustangs
|8
|8
|9
|25
|622
|Abigail Stoddart
|5
|5
|6
|16
|692
|Danielle Hennings
|6
|7
|13
|632
|Gayle Sarreal
|7
|4
|11
|735
|Amanda Neysmith
|6
|5
|11
|702
|Kameshia Moreno
|9
|9
|721
|Samantha Taylor
|9
|9
|757
|Alexandra Bartlett
|8
|8
|776
|Joan Manzano
|7
|7
|666
|Kimberli Miller
|4
|3
|7
|256
|Blake Clarke-Wint
|4
|4
|699
|Kasie Chisholm
|3
|3
|698
|Maia Muttoo
|2
|2
|Female 30-39
|678
|Sian Hawkes
|10
|10
|8
|28
|257
|Gabriela Zilio
|9
|8
|9
|26
|251
|Samantha Farrell
|8
|6
|6
|20
|749
|Emily Davies
|Hash House
|9
|10
|19
|258
|Kristine Hankins
|7
|5
|5
|17
|737
|Ana Lazgare
|7
|7
|14
|673
|Erica Lam
|6
|3
|9
|624
|Anne Kirkwood
|4
|4
|8
|267
|Jaqueline Bicudo
|5
|2
|7
|781
|Lisa Strachan
|4
|4
|736
|Jasmine Freyn
|1
|3
|4
|670
|Kate Franklin
|3
|3
|691
|Jodi Mcdonald
|2
|2
|709
|Christine Pablo
|2
|2
|762
|Kelly Darling
|1
|1
|605
|Joanne Delaney
|1
|1
|Female 40-49
|634
|Nadine Gray
|10
|10
|10
|30
|603
|Emily Harrison
|9
|8
|8
|25
|648
|Jennifer Coleman
|8
|9
|9
|26
|654
|Alyssa Dodson
|345AC
|7
|7
|14
|528
|Carol Mckenzie
|6
|6
|7
|19
|680
|Sherdene Bent
|5
|3
|5
|13
|530
|Marita Superville
|345AC
|3
|4
|6
|13
|754
|Vanessa Allard
|5
|4
|9
|623
|Lisa Watler
|4
|4
|269
|Patricia Priestley
|2
|2
|4
|755
|Jacqueline Reid
|3
|3
|769
|Patricia Muschette
|2
|2
|719
|Lisa Passley
|1
|1
|260
|Kelly Haaksma
|1
|1
|706
|Elizabeth Weber
|1
|1
|Female 50-59
|653
|Toni Pinkerton
|10
|9
|9
|28
|663
|Janet Gardner
|9
|8
|8
|25
|665
|Maria Leonce
|7
|6
|7
|20
|701
|Kat Alexander
|10
|10
|20
|675
|Renate Dowell
|8
|7
|15
|635
|Amber Yates
|6
|4
|4
|14
|320
|Simone Sheehan
|5
|3
|5
|13
|742
|Yvonne Pemberton
|5
|6
|11
|746
|Dorothy Chambers
|2
|3
|5
|Female 60-69
|687
|Caroline Courtis
|10
|10
|10
|30
|77
|Jeanne Durant
|7
|7
|9
|23
|655
|Corrine Glasgow
|9
|9
|18
|674
|Cathy Frazier
|8
|8
|16
|Male Under 12
|628
|Andrew Peene
|345AC
|9
|9
|10
|28
|25
|Joshua Hayden
|345AC
|10
|10
|7
|27
|645
|Luke Dodson
|345AC
|8
|8
|9
|25
|626
|Kassidy Forrester
|Mustangs
|6
|7
|6
|19
|693
|Michail Michelin
|Mustangs
|7
|8
|15
|307
|Max McGeough
|345AC
|5
|4
|5
|14
|625
|Ricardo Ritch
|Mustangs
|4
|5
|9
|643
|Alexander Davies
|1
|2
|4
|7
|743
|Benn Superville
|345AC
|6
|6
|690
|Mason Mcdonald
|3
|3
|609
|Aiden Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|760
|Jabez Cambel
|3
|3
|Male 12-14
|527
|Levi Superville
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|726
|Juan Pablo Valerio
|345AC
|9
|9
|9
|27
|225
|Oisin McGeough
|345AC
|8
|8
|8
|24
|227
|Adam Godfrey
|345AC
|7
|7
|7
|21
|259
|James Crooks
|345AC
|6
|6
|12
|610
|Evin Johnson
|345AC
|5
|5
|5
|15
|614
|Phillip Mathura
|345AC
|4
|4
|4
|12
|656
|Thomas Penner
|2
|3
|2
|7
|772
|Jacob Kelly
|6
|6
|714
|Rashaad Powery
|3
|1
|1
|5
|775
|Errol Smith
|3
|3
|732
|Stephen Watson
|1
|2
|3
|Male 15-19
|602
|Will Edwards
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|277
|Alexander Logvinov
|345AC
|8
|9
|8
|25
|607
|Tommy Kehoe
|345AC
|7
|8
|9
|24
|631
|Rowan McLean
|345AC
|6
|6
|7
|19
|254
|Michael Smikle
|Mustangs
|9
|7
|1
|17
|651
|Josh Weaver
|345AC
|5
|5
|6
|16
|71
|Charles Sokohl
|345AC
|4
|4
|3
|11
|531
|Pierre Sokohl
|345AC
|3
|2
|2
|7
|741
|Simon Dignan
|345AC
|5
|5
|276
|Wyatt Bodden
|345AC
|2
|3
|5
|727
|Jeavhon Jackson
|Mustangs
|4
|4
|274
|DauJaughn Murray
|Mustangs
|1
|1
|2
|Male 20-29
|646
|Sherlock Brooks
|345AC
|9
|9
|8
|26
|232
|Brandon Dale
|345AC
|8
|8
|7
|23
|633
|Okeve Hamilton
|345AC
|10
|10
|2
|22
|7
|Abraham Whittaker
|345AC
|5
|7
|6
|18
|710
|Jermaine Brooks
|4
|10
|14
|604
|Toby Bowles
|4
|5
|5
|14
|661
|Marlon Crowe
|6
|6
|12
|688
|Matthew Courtis
|7
|7
|252
|Fabian McCallum
|345AC
|3
|4
|7
|649
|Edward Westin
|1
|2
|3
|6
|266
|Micheal Testori
|345AC
|3
|3
|265
|Kendall Ebanks
|2
|2
|621
|Andrel Harris
|1
|1
|608
|Theo Edman
|Mustangs
|1
|1
|Male 30-39
|630
|Radz Intrepid
|8
|7
|10
|25
|647
|Esmond Brown
|10
|10
|20
|50001
|Shane Delaney
|345AC
|4
|6
|8
|18
|612
|Phill Thompson
|345AC
|9
|8
|17
|730
|David Fiebig
|3
|9
|12
|630
|Radz Intrepid
|10
|10
|744
|Leon Barracks
|9
|9
|664
|David Stackhouse
|7
|7
|255
|Roberto Toffoli
|7
|7
|667
|Marius Deysel
|6
|6
|395
|Diego Bertolazzo
|6
|6
|720
|Piotr Sokoluk
|5
|5
|738
|Dane Paul
|5
|5
|226
|Derek Bolingbroke
|345AC
|2
|4
|6
|685
|Michael Almendarez
|3
|2
|5
|660
|Michael Green
|1
|2
|3
|Male 40-49
|652
|JP Hanekom
|9
|10
|10
|29
|375
|Ronaldo Custodio
|7
|9
|9
|25
|662
|Martin Davies
|Hash House
|6
|7
|8
|21
|731
|Marco Miranda
|345AC
|6
|7
|13
|358
|Simon Garnett
|3
|3
|5
|11
|397
|Sergio Dorea
|5
|5
|10
|704
|Richard Mansi
|4
|6
|10
|49
|Andrew Keast
|345AC
|10
|10
|355
|Rod Viggers
|8
|8
|728
|Mick White
|8
|8
|642
|Gavin Gray
|4
|3
|7
|253
|Richard Jones
|2
|2
|4
|765
|Richard Johnson
|4
|4
|668
|Ivan Jones
|1
|1
|1
|3
|686
|Ben Leung
|2
|2
|Male 50-59
|284
|Paul Wiliams
|345AC
|10
|10
|10
|30
|335
|Goncalo Alves
|9
|8
|9
|26
|502
|Robert Powell
|345AC
|8
|7
|8
|23
|657
|Mike Penner
|6
|6
|7
|19
|62
|Paul McGeough
|4
|5
|5
|14
|637
|Linden Swan
|7
|6
|13
|752
|Bill Edwards
|345AC
|9
|9
|713
|Rale Edwards
|5
|5
|616
|Brett Hill
|Hash House
|3
|4
|7
|681
|Tom Gammage
|345AC
|2
|3
|5
|Male 60-69
|677
|Mark Edmunds
|10
|9
|9
|28
|639
|Rodger Yeomans
|Hash House
|9
|8
|8
|25
|729
|Chris Sutton
|345AC
|10
|10
|20
|712
|William Steward
|8
|7
|15
|773
|Michael Shipley
|7
|7
|Male 70+
|644
|Roger Davies
|Hash House
|10
|10
|30
|50
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.