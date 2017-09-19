Edwards wins back-to-back weeks in 2-Mile series

Race Two of the Fidelity 2-Mile series started on time in slightly favorable conditions as the temperature was lower than last week, with clouds overcast and a slight drizzle of rain. This was evident looking at the times as many runners improved on week 1, and like last week, 13 runners finished in under 12 minutes. No change at the top of the leader board as William Edwards and Tiffany Cole won race 2 (M/F).

Last week’s overall winner Will Edwards (10:46) decided on a different tactic as he wanted to put in a faster first mile and see how he felt on mile 2. He did indeed bolt off and once in front ended up running a time trial as he remained unchallenged to the finish time and did very well taking 10 seconds off his time from week 1.

The next few places were identical to week 1 with Okeve Hamilton (11:00) running second and hanging on for grim death as Levi Superville (11:01) almost caught him by the finish-line with less than one second for third place. No Andrew Keast this week ( I think one race a month is enough for the old man) so Sherlock Brooks (11:23), Juan Pablo (11:28) and newbie Brandon Dale (11:28) took advantage for fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Tiffany (12:05) was delighted to take a further 15 seconds off her personal best but watch out Tiffers because second place Ava Hider (12:34) took around 40 seconds off her time and Molly Kehoe (12:48) third took over a minute off last week and we are starting to see the sort of form that promises a very good 2018 season for our female athletes. Kiara McLaughlin did not compete last week but ran well today with a time of 13:03 for fourth, and Nadine Grey (13:24) was fifth.

Marius Deysel (13:30) was first stroller home and Jenna Edwards was first runner with dog

Thanks to Fidelity Bank as sponsors and thanks to the happiest man in Cayman for being race director!!!!!

Fidelity 2m Series 2017 – Race 2 Results Posn Bib Name Sex AG Club Time 1. 602 Will Edwards M Male 15-19 345AC 0:10:46.4 2. 633 Okeve Hamilton M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:00.4 3. 527 Levi Superville M Male 12-14 345AC 0:11:01.1 4. 646 Sherlock Brooks M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:23.6 5. 726 Juan Pablo Valerio M Male 12-14 345AC 0:11:28.2 6. 232 Brandon Dale M Male 20-29 0:11:28.2 7. 7 Abraham Whittaker M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:31.5 8. 277 Alexander Logvinov M Male 15-19 345AC 0:11:31.9 9. 661 Marlon Crowe M Male 20-29 0:11:32.9 10. 647 Esmond Brown M Male 30-39 0:11:43.2 11. 607 Tommy Kehoe M Male 15-19 345AC 0:11:48.5 12. 254 Michael Smikle M Male 15-19 Mustangs 0:11:57.5 13. 284 Paul Wiliams M Male 50-59 345AC 0:11:59.7 14. 744 Leon Barracks M Male 30-39 0:12:01.6 15. 225 Oisin McGeough M Male 12-14 345AC 0:12:03.4 16. 264 Tiffany Cole F Female 20-29 345AC 0:12:05.2 17. 631 Rowan McLean M Male 15-19 345AC 0:12:05.2 18. 651 Josh Weaver M Male 15-19 345AC 0:12:10.2 19. 652 JP Hanekom M Male 40-49 0:12:15.1 20. 612 Phill Thompson M Male 30-39 0:12:15.9 21. 227 Adam Godfrey M Male 12-14 345AC 0:12:22.5 22. 604 Toby Bowles M Male 20-29 0:12:25.5 23. 630 Radz Intrepid M Male 30-39 0:12:30.7 24. 588 James Crooks M Male 12-14 345AC 0:12:33.4 25. 636 Ava Hider F Female 15-19 345AC 0:12:34.9 26. 710 Jermaine Brooks M Male 20-29 0:12:36.0 27. 71 Charles Sokohl M Male 15-19 345AC 0:12:45.6 28. 606 Molly Kehoe F Female 12-14 345AC 0:12:48.2 29. 752 Bill Edwards M Male 50-59 345AC 0:12:48.7 30. 335 Goncalo Alves M Male 50-59 0:12:57.0 31. 276 Wyatt Bodden M Male 15-19 345AC 0:13:02.8 32. 756 Greg Meaker M Male 30-39 0:13:03.0 33. 745 Kiara McLaughlin F Female 15-19 345AC 0:13:03.4 34. 531 Pierre Sokohl M Male 15-19 345AC 0:13:12.0 35. 252 Fabian McCallum M Male 20-29 345AC 0:13:14.0 36. 729 Chris Sutton M Male 60-69 345AC 0:13:15.0 37. 649 Edward Westin M Male 20-29 0:13:18.0 38. 634 Nadine Gray F Female 40-49 0:13:24.5 39. 274 DauJaughn Murray M Male 15-19 Mustangs 0:13:31.6 40. 741 Simon Dignan M Male 15-19 345AC 0:13:33.9 41. 375 Ronaldo Custodio M Male 40-49 0:13:35.0 42. 702 Kameshia Moreno F Female 20-29 0:13:35.2 43. 727 Jeavhon Jackson M Male 15-19 Mustangs 0:13:39.7 44. 728 Mick White M Male 40-49 0:13:39.9 45. 250 Donjae Blake M Male 15-19 345AC 0:13:47.1 46. 694 N.N. 694 M 0:13:50.0 47. 662 Martin Davies M Male 40-49 0:13:50.3 48. 306 John Lee M Male 50-59 0:13:52.6 49. 50001 Shane Delaney M Male 30-39 345AC 0:13:54.5 50. 678 Sian Hawkes F Female 30-39 0:13:56.2 51. 25 Joshua Hayden M Male Under 12 345AC 0:14:02.4 52. 628 Andrew Peene M Male Under 12 345AC 0:14:02.6 53. 648 Jennifer Coleman F Female 40-49 0:14:05.6 54. 610 Evin Johnson M Male 12-14 345AC 0:14:07.6 55. 749 Emily Davies F Female 30-39 0:14:10.4 56. 257 Gabriela Zilio F Female 30-39 0:14:25.5 57. 730 David Fiebig M Male 30-39 0:14:27.7 58. 611 Mikaeyla Dacres F Female 12-14 345AC 0:14:29.1 59. 731 Marco Miranda M Male 40-49 345AC 0:14:29.9 60. 502 Robert Powell M Male 50-59 345AC 0:14:34.0 61. 397 Sergio Dorea M Male 40-49 0:14:37.9 62. 608 Theo Edman M Male 20-29 Mustangs 0:14:38.6 63. 226 Derek Bolingbroke M Male 30-39 345AC 0:14:42.3 64. 603 Emily Harrison F Female 40-49 0:14:45.4 65. 704 Richard Mansi M Male 40-49 0:14:50.8 66. 63 Isabella McGeough F Female Under 12 345AC 0:14:51.9 67. 724 Najae Gordon M Male 15-19 0:15:00.5 68. 645 Luke Dodson M Male Under 12 345AC 0:15:06.9 69. 409 Tadeu Gollnick M Male 15-19 345AC 0:15:08.8 70. 689 Janessa Paderan M Male 20-29 0:15:09.9 71. 725 Vik Doolchy M Male 20-29 0:15:10.6 72. 614 Phillip Mathura M Male 12-14 345AC 0:15:10.8 73. 654 Alyssa Dodson F Female 40-49 345AC 0:15:11.1 74. 660 Michael Green M Male 30-39 0:15:16.3 75. 358 Simon Garnett M Male 40-49 0:15:20.6 76. 253 Richard Jones M Male 40-49 0:15:36.8 77. 701 Kat Alexander F Female 50-59 0:15:41.8 78. 737 Ana Lazgare F Female 30-39 0:15:52.4 79. 685 Michael Almendarez M Male 30-39 0:15:56.7 80. 668 Ivan Jones M Male 40-49 0:16:00.3 81. 656 Thomas Penner M Male 12-14 0:16:03.7 82. 750 Adam White M Male 30-39 0:16:06.7 83. 653 Toni Pinkerton F Female 50-59 0:16:37.6 84. 642 Gavin Gray M Male 40-49 0:16:48.8 85. 748 Claudina Morgan F Female 15-19 Mustangs 0:16:57.8 86. 677 Mark Edmunds M Male 60-69 0:17:01.9 87. 641 Tristan Relly M Male 40-49 0:17:06.0 88. 732 Stephen Watson M Male 12-14 0:17:08.3 89. 251 Samantha Farrell F Female 30-39 0:17:10.5 90. 663 Janet Gardner F Female 50-59 0:17:25.1 91. 687 Caroline Courtis F Female 60-69 0:17:35.6 92. 714 Rashaad Powery M Male 12-14 0:17:35.8 93. 657 Mike Penner M Male 50-59 0:17:39.0 94. 626 Kassidy Forrester M Male Under 12 Mustangs 0:17:41.9 95. 675 Renate Dowell F Female 50-59 0:17:45.7 96. 639 Rodger Yeomans M Male 60-69 Hash House 0:17:47.7 97. 528 Carol Mckenzie F Female 40-49 0:17:47.8 98. 740 Aaliannah Anderson F Female Under 12 0:17:49.4 99. 708 N.N. 708 M 0:17:58.3 100. 618 Shayana Windsor F Female 12-14 0:17:59.3 101. 620 Jason Windsor M Male 40-49 0:18:00.4 102. 629 Kaden Hiryok M Male 12-14 345AC 0:18:05.8 103. 258 Kristine Hankins F Female 30-39 0:18:22.7 104. 716 Rasario Jeffereson F Female Under 12 0:18:25.7 105. 624 Anne Kirkwood F Female 30-39 0:18:26.3 106. 638 George Hider M Male 12-14 345AC 0:18:33.2 107. 640 Sam Agyemang M Male 30-39 0:18:33.7 108. 665 Maria Leonce F Female 50-59 0:18:48.5 109. 673 Erica Lam F Female 30-39 0:18:58.3 110. 275 Alex Priestley M Male 12-14 0:19:19.5 111. 743 Benn Superville M Male Under 12 0:19:21.2 112. 625 Ricardo Ritch M Male Under 12 Mustangs 0:19:21.7 113. 754 Vanessa Allard F Female 40-49 0:19:24.5 114. 655 Corinne Glasgow F Female 60-69 0:19:25.0 115. 307 Max McGeough M Male Under 12 345AC 0:19:26.6 116. 62 Paul McGeough M Male 50-59 0:19:28.4 117. 627 Rahzaria Seymour F Female Under 12 0:19:29.0 118. 703 Gary Quigley M Male 30-39 0:19:30.3 119. 267 Jaqueline Bicudo F Female 30-39 0:19:30.3 120. 707 Joseph Bent M Male 40-49 0:19:42.3 121. 530 Marita Superville F Female 40-49 345AC 0:20:08.7 122. 742 Yvonne Pemberton F Female 50-59 0:20:08.8 123. 255 Roberto Toffoli M Male 30-39 0:20:10.1 124. 695 Olivia Samuels F Female 20-29 Mustangs 0:20:41.0 125. 676 Jazmin Robinson F Female 12-14 0:20:45.2 126. 712 William Steward M Male 60-69 0:20:47.8 127. 680 Sherdene Bent F Female 40-49 0:20:50.8 128. 747 Cleveland Stewart M Male 40-49 0:20:51.1 129. 269 Patricia Priestley F Female 40-49 0:20:57.7 130. 696 Nakiyah Sairsingh F Female 15-19 Mustangs 0:21:10.6 131. 718 Mieah Leon F Female Under 12 0:21:50.3 132. 717 Daniel Hiryok M Male 40-49 0:21:58.3 133. 635 Amber Yates F Female 50-59 345AC 0:22:02.2 134. 615 Avatar Mathura M Male 40-49 0:22:10.5 135. 395 Diego Bertolazzo M Male 30-39 0:22:26.4 136. 320 Simone Sheehan F Female 50-59 0:22:26.6 137. 706 Elizabeth Weber F Female 40-49 0:22:26.9 138. 755 Jacqueline Reid F Female 40-49 0:22:28.2 139. 692 Danielle Hennings F Female 20-29 0:22:29.1 140. 735 Amanda Neysmith F Female 20-29 0:22:49.7 141. 705 Vanessa Hansen Allott F Female 40-49 0:22:51.0 142. 736 Jasmine Freyn F Female 30-39 0:22:51.6 143. 709 Christine Pablo F Female 30-39 0:22:58.0 144. 670 Kate Franklin F Female 30-39 0:23:29.2 145. 669 Sophia Franklin F Female Under 12 0:23:33.0 146. 746 Dorothy Chambers F Female 50-59 0:23:44.0 147. 690 Mason Mcdonald M Male Under 12 0:24:08.3 148. 691 Jodi Mcdonald F Female 30-39 0:24:08.6 149. 711 Ameilia Whyte F Female Under 12 0:24:09.4 150. 622 Abigail Stoddart F Female 20-29 0:24:27.4 151. 621 Andrel Harris M Male 20-29 0:24:27.6 152. 719 Lisa Passley F Female 40-49 0:24:35.7 153. 650 Elizabeth Westin F Female 15-19 0:24:52.1 154. 666 Kimberli Miller F Female 20-29 0:25:21.4 155. 674 Cathy Frazier F Female 60-69 0:25:32.5 156. 739 Tamar Paul F Female 30-39 0:25:58.5 157. 738 Dane Paul M Male 30-39 0:25:58.9 158. 733 Janessa Iton F Female Under 12 0:26:22.0 159. 351 Bernard Ebanks M Male 40-49 0:26:22.9 160. 715 Mary Jane Scott F Female 30-39 0:26:37.6 161. 723 Riana Rankin F Female Under 12 0:29:12.3 162. 613 Nayeli Dacres F Female Under 12 345AC 0:29:59.3 163. 643 Alexander Davies M Male Under 12 0:30:33.8 164. 644 Roger Davies M Male 70+ Hash House 0:30:35.4 165. 77 Jeanne Durant F Female 60-69 0:30:44.6 166. 268 Stephany Forbes F Female 40-49 0:31:30.4 167. 684 Joanne Gammage F Female 40-49 0:32:12.4 168. 683 Jack Gammage M Male 12-14 0:32:13.2 169. 682 Lily Gammage F Female 12-14 0:32:13.7 170. 605 Joanne Delaney F Female 30-39 0:32:17.3 171. 700 Sue Walton F Female 40-49 0:32:37.4 172. 609 Aiden Johnson M Male Under 12 0:33:13.5 173. 370 Anna Johnson F Female 40-49 0:33:13.8 Runners with Strollers 1. 667 Marius Deysel M Male 30-39 0:13:30.3 2. 679 Jonathan Hawkes M Male 30-39 0:15:19.0 3. 659 David Jackson M Male 40-49 Mustangs 0:19:31.6 4. 671 Ems Melland F Female 30-39 0:31:30.5 Runners with Dogs 1. 601 Jenna Edwards F Female 12-14 345AC 0:20:24.1 2. 753 Rohan Marshall M Male 40-49 0:22:21.4 3. 672 Mo Webb F Female 60-69 0:26:04.3 4. 658 Melanie Ebanks-Jackson F Female 40-49 0:27:18.1

