Edwards wins back-to-back weeks in 2-Mile series

Race Two of the Fidelity 2-Mile series started on time in slightly favorable conditions as the temperature was lower than last week, with clouds overcast and a slight drizzle of rain. This was evident looking at the times as many runners improved on week 1, and like last week, 13 runners finished in under 12 minutes. No change at the top of the leader board as William Edwards and Tiffany Cole won race 2 (M/F).
Last week’s overall winner Will Edwards (10:46) decided on a different tactic as he wanted to put in a faster first mile and see how he felt on mile 2. He did indeed bolt off and once in front ended up running a time trial as he remained unchallenged to the finish time and did very well taking 10 seconds off his time from week 1.
The next few places were identical to week 1 with Okeve Hamilton (11:00) running second and hanging on for grim death as Levi Superville (11:01) almost caught him by the finish-line with less than one second for third place. No Andrew Keast this week ( I think one race a month is enough for the old man) so Sherlock Brooks (11:23), Juan Pablo (11:28) and newbie Brandon Dale (11:28) took advantage for fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.
Tiffany (12:05) was delighted to take a further 15 seconds off her personal best but watch out Tiffers because second place Ava Hider (12:34) took around 40 seconds off her time and Molly Kehoe (12:48) third took over a minute off last week and we are starting to see the sort of form that promises a very good 2018 season for our female athletes. Kiara McLaughlin did not compete last week but ran well today with a time of 13:03 for fourth, and Nadine Grey (13:24) was fifth.
Marius Deysel (13:30) was first stroller home and Jenna Edwards was first runner with dog
Thanks to Fidelity Bank as sponsors and thanks to the happiest man in Cayman for being race director!!!!!
|Fidelity 2m Series 2017 – Race 2 Results
|Posn
|Bib
|Name
|Sex
|AG
|Club
|Time
|1.
|602
|Will Edwards
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:10:46.4
|2.
|633
|Okeve Hamilton
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:00.4
|3.
|527
|Levi Superville
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:11:01.1
|4.
|646
|Sherlock Brooks
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:23.6
|5.
|726
|Juan Pablo Valerio
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:11:28.2
|6.
|232
|Brandon Dale
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:11:28.2
|7.
|7
|Abraham Whittaker
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:11:31.5
|8.
|277
|Alexander Logvinov
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:11:31.9
|9.
|661
|Marlon Crowe
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:11:32.9
|10.
|647
|Esmond Brown
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:11:43.2
|11.
|607
|Tommy Kehoe
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:11:48.5
|12.
|254
|Michael Smikle
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:11:57.5
|13.
|284
|Paul Wiliams
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:11:59.7
|14.
|744
|Leon Barracks
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:12:01.6
|15.
|225
|Oisin McGeough
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:12:03.4
|16.
|264
|Tiffany Cole
|F
|Female 20-29
|345AC
|0:12:05.2
|17.
|631
|Rowan McLean
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:05.2
|18.
|651
|Josh Weaver
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:10.2
|19.
|652
|JP Hanekom
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:12:15.1
|20.
|612
|Phill Thompson
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:12:15.9
|21.
|227
|Adam Godfrey
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:12:22.5
|22.
|604
|Toby Bowles
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:12:25.5
|23.
|630
|Radz Intrepid
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:12:30.7
|24.
|588
|James Crooks
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:12:33.4
|25.
|636
|Ava Hider
|F
|Female 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:34.9
|26.
|710
|Jermaine Brooks
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:12:36.0
|27.
|71
|Charles Sokohl
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:12:45.6
|28.
|606
|Molly Kehoe
|F
|Female 12-14
|345AC
|0:12:48.2
|29.
|752
|Bill Edwards
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:12:48.7
|30.
|335
|Goncalo Alves
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:12:57.0
|31.
|276
|Wyatt Bodden
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:02.8
|32.
|756
|Greg Meaker
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:13:03.0
|33.
|745
|Kiara McLaughlin
|F
|Female 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:03.4
|34.
|531
|Pierre Sokohl
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:12.0
|35.
|252
|Fabian McCallum
|M
|Male 20-29
|345AC
|0:13:14.0
|36.
|729
|Chris Sutton
|M
|Male 60-69
|345AC
|0:13:15.0
|37.
|649
|Edward Westin
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:13:18.0
|38.
|634
|Nadine Gray
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:13:24.5
|39.
|274
|DauJaughn Murray
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:13:31.6
|40.
|741
|Simon Dignan
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:33.9
|41.
|375
|Ronaldo Custodio
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:13:35.0
|42.
|702
|Kameshia Moreno
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:13:35.2
|43.
|727
|Jeavhon Jackson
|M
|Male 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:13:39.7
|44.
|728
|Mick White
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:13:39.9
|45.
|250
|Donjae Blake
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:13:47.1
|46.
|694
|N.N. 694
|M
|0:13:50.0
|47.
|662
|Martin Davies
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:13:50.3
|48.
|306
|John Lee
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:13:52.6
|49.
|50001
|Shane Delaney
|M
|Male 30-39
|345AC
|0:13:54.5
|50.
|678
|Sian Hawkes
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:13:56.2
|51.
|25
|Joshua Hayden
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:14:02.4
|52.
|628
|Andrew Peene
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:14:02.6
|53.
|648
|Jennifer Coleman
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:14:05.6
|54.
|610
|Evin Johnson
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:14:07.6
|55.
|749
|Emily Davies
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:14:10.4
|56.
|257
|Gabriela Zilio
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:14:25.5
|57.
|730
|David Fiebig
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:14:27.7
|58.
|611
|Mikaeyla Dacres
|F
|Female 12-14
|345AC
|0:14:29.1
|59.
|731
|Marco Miranda
|M
|Male 40-49
|345AC
|0:14:29.9
|60.
|502
|Robert Powell
|M
|Male 50-59
|345AC
|0:14:34.0
|61.
|397
|Sergio Dorea
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:14:37.9
|62.
|608
|Theo Edman
|M
|Male 20-29
|Mustangs
|0:14:38.6
|63.
|226
|Derek Bolingbroke
|M
|Male 30-39
|345AC
|0:14:42.3
|64.
|603
|Emily Harrison
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:14:45.4
|65.
|704
|Richard Mansi
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:14:50.8
|66.
|63
|Isabella McGeough
|F
|Female Under 12
|345AC
|0:14:51.9
|67.
|724
|Najae Gordon
|M
|Male 15-19
|0:15:00.5
|68.
|645
|Luke Dodson
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:15:06.9
|69.
|409
|Tadeu Gollnick
|M
|Male 15-19
|345AC
|0:15:08.8
|70.
|689
|Janessa Paderan
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:15:09.9
|71.
|725
|Vik Doolchy
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:15:10.6
|72.
|614
|Phillip Mathura
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:15:10.8
|73.
|654
|Alyssa Dodson
|F
|Female 40-49
|345AC
|0:15:11.1
|74.
|660
|Michael Green
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:15:16.3
|75.
|358
|Simon Garnett
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:15:20.6
|76.
|253
|Richard Jones
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:15:36.8
|77.
|701
|Kat Alexander
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:15:41.8
|78.
|737
|Ana Lazgare
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:15:52.4
|79.
|685
|Michael Almendarez
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:15:56.7
|80.
|668
|Ivan Jones
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:00.3
|81.
|656
|Thomas Penner
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:16:03.7
|82.
|750
|Adam White
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:16:06.7
|83.
|653
|Toni Pinkerton
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:16:37.6
|84.
|642
|Gavin Gray
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:16:48.8
|85.
|748
|Claudina Morgan
|F
|Female 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:16:57.8
|86.
|677
|Mark Edmunds
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:17:01.9
|87.
|641
|Tristan Relly
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:17:06.0
|88.
|732
|Stephen Watson
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:17:08.3
|89.
|251
|Samantha Farrell
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:17:10.5
|90.
|663
|Janet Gardner
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:17:25.1
|91.
|687
|Caroline Courtis
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:17:35.6
|92.
|714
|Rashaad Powery
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:17:35.8
|93.
|657
|Mike Penner
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:17:39.0
|94.
|626
|Kassidy Forrester
|M
|Male Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:17:41.9
|95.
|675
|Renate Dowell
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:17:45.7
|96.
|639
|Rodger Yeomans
|M
|Male 60-69
|Hash House
|0:17:47.7
|97.
|528
|Carol Mckenzie
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:17:47.8
|98.
|740
|Aaliannah Anderson
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:17:49.4
|99.
|708
|N.N. 708
|M
|0:17:58.3
|100.
|618
|Shayana Windsor
|F
|Female 12-14
|0:17:59.3
|101.
|620
|Jason Windsor
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:18:00.4
|102.
|629
|Kaden Hiryok
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:18:05.8
|103.
|258
|Kristine Hankins
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:18:22.7
|104.
|716
|Rasario Jeffereson
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:18:25.7
|105.
|624
|Anne Kirkwood
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:18:26.3
|106.
|638
|George Hider
|M
|Male 12-14
|345AC
|0:18:33.2
|107.
|640
|Sam Agyemang
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:18:33.7
|108.
|665
|Maria Leonce
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:18:48.5
|109.
|673
|Erica Lam
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:18:58.3
|110.
|275
|Alex Priestley
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:19:19.5
|111.
|743
|Benn Superville
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:19:21.2
|112.
|625
|Ricardo Ritch
|M
|Male Under 12
|Mustangs
|0:19:21.7
|113.
|754
|Vanessa Allard
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:19:24.5
|114.
|655
|Corinne Glasgow
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:19:25.0
|115.
|307
|Max McGeough
|M
|Male Under 12
|345AC
|0:19:26.6
|116.
|62
|Paul McGeough
|M
|Male 50-59
|0:19:28.4
|117.
|627
|Rahzaria Seymour
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:19:29.0
|118.
|703
|Gary Quigley
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:19:30.3
|119.
|267
|Jaqueline Bicudo
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:19:30.3
|120.
|707
|Joseph Bent
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:19:42.3
|121.
|530
|Marita Superville
|F
|Female 40-49
|345AC
|0:20:08.7
|122.
|742
|Yvonne Pemberton
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:20:08.8
|123.
|255
|Roberto Toffoli
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:20:10.1
|124.
|695
|Olivia Samuels
|F
|Female 20-29
|Mustangs
|0:20:41.0
|125.
|676
|Jazmin Robinson
|F
|Female 12-14
|0:20:45.2
|126.
|712
|William Steward
|M
|Male 60-69
|0:20:47.8
|127.
|680
|Sherdene Bent
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:20:50.8
|128.
|747
|Cleveland Stewart
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:20:51.1
|129.
|269
|Patricia Priestley
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:20:57.7
|130.
|696
|Nakiyah Sairsingh
|F
|Female 15-19
|Mustangs
|0:21:10.6
|131.
|718
|Mieah Leon
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:21:50.3
|132.
|717
|Daniel Hiryok
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:21:58.3
|133.
|635
|Amber Yates
|F
|Female 50-59
|345AC
|0:22:02.2
|134.
|615
|Avatar Mathura
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:22:10.5
|135.
|395
|Diego Bertolazzo
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:22:26.4
|136.
|320
|Simone Sheehan
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:22:26.6
|137.
|706
|Elizabeth Weber
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:22:26.9
|138.
|755
|Jacqueline Reid
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:22:28.2
|139.
|692
|Danielle Hennings
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:22:29.1
|140.
|735
|Amanda Neysmith
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:22:49.7
|141.
|705
|Vanessa Hansen Allott
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:22:51.0
|142.
|736
|Jasmine Freyn
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:22:51.6
|143.
|709
|Christine Pablo
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:22:58.0
|144.
|670
|Kate Franklin
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:23:29.2
|145.
|669
|Sophia Franklin
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:23:33.0
|146.
|746
|Dorothy Chambers
|F
|Female 50-59
|0:23:44.0
|147.
|690
|Mason Mcdonald
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:24:08.3
|148.
|691
|Jodi Mcdonald
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:24:08.6
|149.
|711
|Ameilia Whyte
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:24:09.4
|150.
|622
|Abigail Stoddart
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:24:27.4
|151.
|621
|Andrel Harris
|M
|Male 20-29
|0:24:27.6
|152.
|719
|Lisa Passley
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:24:35.7
|153.
|650
|Elizabeth Westin
|F
|Female 15-19
|0:24:52.1
|154.
|666
|Kimberli Miller
|F
|Female 20-29
|0:25:21.4
|155.
|674
|Cathy Frazier
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:25:32.5
|156.
|739
|Tamar Paul
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:25:58.5
|157.
|738
|Dane Paul
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:25:58.9
|158.
|733
|Janessa Iton
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:26:22.0
|159.
|351
|Bernard Ebanks
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:26:22.9
|160.
|715
|Mary Jane Scott
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:26:37.6
|161.
|723
|Riana Rankin
|F
|Female Under 12
|0:29:12.3
|162.
|613
|Nayeli Dacres
|F
|Female Under 12
|345AC
|0:29:59.3
|163.
|643
|Alexander Davies
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:30:33.8
|164.
|644
|Roger Davies
|M
|Male 70+
|Hash House
|0:30:35.4
|165.
|77
|Jeanne Durant
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:30:44.6
|166.
|268
|Stephany Forbes
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:31:30.4
|167.
|684
|Joanne Gammage
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:32:12.4
|168.
|683
|Jack Gammage
|M
|Male 12-14
|0:32:13.2
|169.
|682
|Lily Gammage
|F
|Female 12-14
|0:32:13.7
|170.
|605
|Joanne Delaney
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:32:17.3
|171.
|700
|Sue Walton
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:32:37.4
|172.
|609
|Aiden Johnson
|M
|Male Under 12
|0:33:13.5
|173.
|370
|Anna Johnson
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:33:13.8
|Runners with Strollers
|1.
|667
|Marius Deysel
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:13:30.3
|2.
|679
|Jonathan Hawkes
|M
|Male 30-39
|0:15:19.0
|3.
|659
|David Jackson
|M
|Male 40-49
|Mustangs
|0:19:31.6
|4.
|671
|Ems Melland
|F
|Female 30-39
|0:31:30.5
|Runners with Dogs
|1.
|601
|Jenna Edwards
|F
|Female 12-14
|345AC
|0:20:24.1
|2.
|753
|Rohan Marshall
|M
|Male 40-49
|0:22:21.4
|3.
|672
|Mo Webb
|F
|Female 60-69
|0:26:04.3
|4.
|658
|Melanie Ebanks-Jackson
|F
|Female 40-49
|0:27:18.1
