Erosion at George Town development site causes environmental concerns

Long time diver and conservationist Peter Millburn told Cayman 27 he has concerns about widespread erosion from a development site along South Church Street in George Town.

Mr. Milburn shared photos from the site. He told Cayman 27 heavy winds and seas, the impacts of hurricane Irma, are washing large amounts of marl and other sediment out to sea. He said marl from the development site has spread as far to the south as Smith’s Cove.

He told Cayman 27 he forwarded the pictures to the Department of Environment.

“Why is this being allowed,” said Mr. Milburn in a text message. “They need to be shut down period.”

He said the coastal works taking place, coupled with the rough weather, could pose a flooding risk for the neighboring properties, in addition to the averse environmental impacts of a major siltation event.

The Department of Environment Sunday confirmed it had received the pictures from Mr. Milburn, and is looking into the situation.

Cayman 27 has reached out to the developer for comment, and is awaiting a response.

