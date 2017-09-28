C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Culture News

Exploring the story behind the Wreck of the Ten Sail

September 27, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s history is a rich, colourful tapestry made up of many stories and one of the most popular tales is the one behind the Wreck of the Ten Sail. Author Sam Oakley’s book explores this legend and she sat down with Janelle Muttoo this evening (27 September) to discuss what her maritime research found. You may be surprised by what she discovered.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: