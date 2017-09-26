C3 Pure Fibre
Fiery crash rounds out weekend with 25 reported collisions

September 25, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police arrest a 58-year-old George Town man following a fiery crash on the Linford Pierson Highway. The incident rounds out a weekend with 25 collisions reported, according to police.

A van and SUV collided just before 9 p.m. Sunday (25 September) near Agnes Way. The van actually caught fire following the wreck and the Cayman Islands Fire Service was called to extinguish the flames.

Traffic was backed up on the major thoroughfare as emergency responders tended to the scene. Police say the drivers both declined medical assistance and no others were involved.

One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Another crash happened Saturday (24 September) at Owen Roberts International Airport.

A 38-year-old female driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Police say her car crashed into the airport fence and ran into a grassy area near the runway.

She was later released on police bail.

Also on Saturday (25 September), a white Toyota Hilux crashed into a wall of a house in Bodden Town around 4:30 a.m.

The three passengers and driver received minor injuries. Police warned the driver about intended prosecution for careless driving

