Final day: The Cayman Reporter folds

September 29, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Reporter calls it a day. Today (29 September) the newspaper published its last edition.
This week ownership of the paper changed hands with businessman Ralph Lewis taking over from Dr Steve Thomlinson. Today staff were sent home from the Smith Road-based publication. Mr. Lewis who is also the owner of Caymanian Times newspaper told Cayman 27 this week. He will not be absorbing the nine employees at the Reporter as he already has a team at his newspaper.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

