Final day: The Cayman Reporter folds

The Cayman Reporter calls it a day. Today (29 September) the newspaper published its last edition.

This week ownership of the paper changed hands with businessman Ralph Lewis taking over from Dr Steve Thomlinson. Today staff were sent home from the Smith Road-based publication. Mr. Lewis who is also the owner of Caymanian Times newspaper told Cayman 27 this week. He will not be absorbing the nine employees at the Reporter as he already has a team at his newspaper.

