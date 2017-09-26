Firemen raise $3,100 for cancer donation

Local firemen got into the act to raise funds for the Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave event.

You may have seen firemen on your commute on Friday (22 September,) with their helmets and even boots in hand in town seeking donations.

They were not asking for tips but trying to do their part in helping raise money for cancer research for children.

And their two days in the hot sun paid off as they were able to raise $ 3,100.

All the funds they raised were donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation in California to help with cancer treatment for kids.

