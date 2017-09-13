C3 Pure Fibre
Five left homeless after Spotts fire

September 12, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A fire in Spotts, Newlands destroyed a house which left five people homeless.

Fire Services officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon and they said the house was fully engulfed by flames and took about an hour to put out.

Fire services said the fire was caused by electrical wiring overheating.

Home owner Lawrence Bryan said he couldn’t believe his eyes as the home he built went up in flames.

We can’t determine you know as I said we just come in and saw everything in flame like that and I was just kind of astonished to see how things just all go,” Mr. Bryan said.

Officers from the Central and Frank Sound Fire Stations responded to the scene.

