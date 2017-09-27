Flag Football: Panthers, Vipers cruise to 2017 Championships

In the men’s final, the BK Panthers cruised to a 14-6 win in Saturday’s Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s men’s championship over the Island Heritage Predators. In the first series of the game, Panthers quarterback Nick Miscioscia found a streaking TJ Haye down the left side to put the Panthers up early. Later in the first with the Preds driving, an interception by Jahmai Dunbar halted their momentum, returning it to mid-field. On the ensuing drive, Miscioscia found John Pump sprawled out in the left corner of the end zone for their second touchdown of the day. In the second half, Preds quarterback Jordan Stubblefield scrambled to find open receivers, but a Jamal Dell interception all but sealed the title for the Panthers.

In the women’s final, the HSM Vipers defeated the Greenhouse Lynx 20-7. Vipers quarterback Lisa Malice was picked off early in the first series by Lynx’s Ericka Lynch, just inside the 20-yard line. The Lynx however could not use the excellent field position to their advantage and were unable convert. On the ensuing drive, with the Vipers in the red zone, the team lined up in the wildcat formation with leading scorer Shenel Gall taking the direct snap around the Lynx defense and into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. In the second half, Gall took the opening kickoff back 60 yards for the touchdown, giving the Vipers a commanding 14-0 lead. The Lynx would fight back, with Erica Bosch finding Christsania Parker for their first score of the game, narrowing the score to 14-7. The Vipers would seal it late in the fourth, as Jennifer Choice would take the Bosch pass to the house for the interception, giving the Vipers a 20-7 victory.

