Flag Football: Smith’s pick-6 helps Lynx finish 2nd place going into playoffs

September 14, 2017
Jordan Armenise
A perfectly timed interception by ‘Marvelous’ Marleena Smith helped the Greenhouse Lynx defeat the Predators 14-0 in week 12 of the flag football season. The Lynx (8-2-2) now go into the playoffs as the second place team in the women’s division behind the HSM Vipers (11-0-1). On 19 August, the Lynx tied the Vipers 6-6, ending their undefeated streak.

In the men’s division, the Hellcats tied Maples 6-6 with the help of a Nigel ‘Great Touchdown Celebration’ Solomon touchdown down the right sideline. The Hellcats (7-1-4) go into the playoffs 2nd overall in the men’s division behind the BK Panthers (10-0-2).

Here are the rest of the scores from Week 12:

        Lady Sharks 12 vs 0 Jaguars
          HSM Vipers 7 vs 0 Wolverines
Island Predators 29 vs 0 Knights
            FS Knights 6 vs 0 BK Panthers
        HSM Vipers 12 vs 0 Lynx
 
Here are the standings after the regular season:
 

Men’s Premier League

  Pts   W   T   L   PF   PA   GP
BK Panthers 20 10 0 2 90 151 61 12
Kensington Hellcats 15 7 1 4 40 122 82 12
Island Heritage Predators 13 6 1 5 30 102 72 12
Maples 10 4 2 6 -25 103 128 12
Maples FS Knights 2 1 0 11 -135 55 190 12

Women’s Premier League

    Pts   W   T   L     PF   PA   GP
HSM Vipers 23 11 1 0 208 226 18 12
The Greenhouse Lynx 18 8 2 2 20 78 58 12
Red Stripe Wolverines 12 5 2 5 1 62 61 12
Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks 10 4 2 6 -1 70 71 12
Subway Lady Predators 6 2 2 8 -93 18 111 12
Maples Jaguars 3 1 1 10 -135 19 154 12
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

